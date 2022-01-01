Atlanta bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Atlanta
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Apple Strudel
|$4.25
Classic Austrian Apple Strudel. A blend of apples, raisins and spices, all enveloped in a puff pastry and decorated with glazed sliced apples.
|Latte
|$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
More about Root Baking
Root Baking
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta
|Popular items
|HAM CROIX
|$7.99
Country ham, Cheddar cheese, and mixed greens on a flaky, buttered croissant. What more could you want?
|EGG CROIX
|$6.98
Comte cheese, Chervil, & Melted onions come together on this amazingly, delicious croissant sandwich. Enjoy it for brunch or lunch!
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sammich
|$3.50
Build it how you want it, we won't judge you.
More about Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
|Vegetable Hand Pie
|$6.95
|Pecan Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
More about Pizza Jeans
PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Pizza Jeans
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224, Atlanta
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$10.00
Local lettuces, onions, tomato, artichokes, croutons, with zesty italian dressing.
*Dressing contains eggs and dairy
|Whole Red on White
|$25.50
A NY classic: Whipped Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padano Cheese.
|Cannoli (Order of 2)
|$6.25
Whipped Sheep's Milk Ricotta, House-Made Shells, Shaved Chocolate, and Toasty Pistachios. Eat yer heart out Ferrara.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
4600 Roswell Road #130, Sandy Springs
|Popular items
|9" Chewy Chocolate Chip
Like chocolate chip cookies? You’ll love this rich and gooey pie. Brown sugar, chocolate chips and vanilla combined and baked into a buttery shortbread crust.
|9" I-40
|$28.00
Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It’s a twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.
|9" Chocolate Cream
|$28.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with a sprinkling of chocolate.
More about Refuge Coffee
Refuge Coffee
145 Auburn Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Boxed Coffee
|$22.00
|Latte
|$3.50
|Cappuccino-8oz
|$3.59
More about Breadwinner Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Breadwinner Cafe
220 Sandy Springs Cir, Sandy Springs
|Popular items
|Fountain Diet Coke
|$1.75
|Sandwich, 2 Salads
|$12.99
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • MACARONS • CHEESE
Alon's Bakery and Market
1394 N HIGHLAND AVE NE, ATLANTA
|Popular items
|Asian Salmon Sandwich
|$13.99
BBQ marinated Bay of Fundy salmon, cucumbers, sprouts, and black sesame seeds on house-made rosemary focaccia.
|Tunisian Tuna Sandwich
|$9.49
Our mayo-free Tunisian tuna salad made with EVOO, capers, preserved lemon, potato, hard-boiled egg, & onion, paired with tomato slices, red onion & spicy harissa sauce on our house-made demi baguette.
More about Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee
Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee
209 Edgewood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|CHAI BOX CHAI
|$4.95
We proudly carry the CHAI BOX, hand blended concentrate made right here in Atlanta by a Chai expert! So delicious and lightly sweetened.
|Muffins
|$2.50
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Alon's Bakery and Market
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta