Atlanta bakeries you'll love

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101, Atlanta

Apple Strudel$4.25
Classic Austrian Apple Strudel. A blend of apples, raisins and spices, all enveloped in a puff pastry and decorated with glazed sliced apples.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Cappuccino$4.50
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
Root Baking image

 

Root Baking

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta

HAM CROIX$7.99
Country ham, Cheddar cheese, and mixed greens on a flaky, buttered croissant. What more could you want?
EGG CROIX$6.98
Comte cheese, Chervil, & Melted onions come together on this amazingly, delicious croissant sandwich. Enjoy it for brunch or lunch!
Build Your Own Breakfast Sammich$3.50
Build it how you want it, we won't judge you.
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery image

 

Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery

2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
Latte$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
Vegetable Hand Pie$6.95
Pecan Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Pizza Jeans image

PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Pizza Jeans

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
House Salad$10.00
Local lettuces, onions, tomato, artichokes, croutons, with zesty italian dressing.

*Dressing contains eggs and dairy
Whole Red on White$25.50
A NY classic: Whipped Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padano Cheese.
Cannoli (Order of 2)$6.25
Whipped Sheep's Milk Ricotta, House-Made Shells, Shaved Chocolate, and Toasty Pistachios. Eat yer heart out Ferrara.
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

4600 Roswell Road #130, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)
9" Chewy Chocolate Chip
Like chocolate chip cookies? You’ll love this rich and gooey pie. Brown sugar, chocolate chips and vanilla combined and baked into a buttery shortbread crust.
9" I-40$28.00
Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It’s a twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.
9" Chocolate Cream$28.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with a sprinkling of chocolate.
Refuge Coffee image

 

Refuge Coffee

145 Auburn Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Boxed Coffee$22.00
Latte$3.50
Cappuccino-8oz$3.59
Breadwinner Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Breadwinner Cafe

220 Sandy Springs Cir, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.5 (768 reviews)
Fountain Diet Coke$1.75
Sandwich, 2 Salads$12.99
Alon's Bakery and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • MACARONS • CHEESE

Alon's Bakery and Market

1394 N HIGHLAND AVE NE, ATLANTA

Avg 4.6 (2155 reviews)
Asian Salmon Sandwich$13.99
BBQ marinated Bay of Fundy salmon, cucumbers, sprouts, and black sesame seeds on house-made rosemary focaccia.
Tunisian Tuna Sandwich$9.49
Our mayo-free Tunisian tuna salad made with EVOO, capers, preserved lemon, potato, hard-boiled egg, & onion, paired with tomato slices, red onion & spicy harissa sauce on our house-made demi baguette.
Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee image

 

Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee

209 Edgewood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

CHAI BOX CHAI$4.95
We proudly carry the CHAI BOX, hand blended concentrate made right here in Atlanta by a Chai expert! So delicious and lightly sweetened.
Muffins$2.50
Alon's Bakery and Market image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Alon's Bakery and Market

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (1385 reviews)
Breadwinner Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Breadwinner Cafe

5482 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.4 (91 reviews)
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli image

 

Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta

Classic (sliced nova)$9.99
Sliced Nova Sandwich, comes with cream cheese, tomato, onion, capers, and nova
W/ Flavored CC$3.89
8OZ Size
