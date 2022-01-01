Atlanta BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Atlanta
More about Restaurant 10
Restaurant 10
10 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta
|Popular items
|Vegetable Plate (3)
|$10.00
|Lemon Pepper Chicken
|$12.95
|Chicken Club
|$11.95
More about Local Expedition
Local Expedition
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs
|Popular items
|Just Sides
|$9.99
Choice of any 3 Sides & 2 Slices of Pita.
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
|Vegan Potstickers
|$4.49
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
More about THE WING SHACK ATL
THE WING SHACK ATL
495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta
|Popular items
|10 PC Wings
|$19.99
Chicken Wings
|Onion Rings
|$3.99
Onion Rings
|Soda
|$1.00
Can Soda
More about The Pig & The Pearl
The Pig & The Pearl
1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Wings (8 Pieces)
|$11.50
8 Count Smoked Jumbo Wings
* Gluten Free
|GG Banana Pudding Cheesecake
|$6.00
You Need This. #treatyourself
|LG Mac+Chz
|$10.00
*Contains Dairy/Gluten
More about LadyBird
BBQ • GRILL
LadyBird
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|BBQ FRIES
|$15.00
|CRAB DIP
|$14.00
|PORK SANDWICH
|$13.00
More about Osha Farm Grill
Osha Farm Grill
the chattahoochee works 1295 chattahoochee ave NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Shrimp&Chicken
|$15.95
|Loaded tots
|$10.95
|Chicken
|$14.95
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
3807 Main Street, College Park
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$32.00
Twelve (12) Smoked or Dry Rub or wings served with two (2) sides
|Shrimp Plate
|$18.00
Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with you choice of two (2) sides
|Half Rack Ribs
|$24.00
Approximately Six (6) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market
Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market
209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Dos Taco Plate
|$12.00
|Sweet Auburn BBQ Plate
|$14.00
|Smoked Wing Plate
|$12.00
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Turkey Leg
|$23.00
Smoked Turkey leg served with two (2) sides
|Combo Plates
|$21.00
Your choice of two (2) meats served with two (2) sides
|Ribs (4 Bones)
|$18.00
Four (4) pork sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
More about Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ
3699 Main St., College Park
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp Plate
|$14.99
(8 Jumbo shrimp)
|Half Chicken Plate
|$14.49
This smoked half chicken includes the dark and white meat.
|Dino Beef Rib
|$52.99
Sometimes called "Dino-Ribs", our beef ribs are the meatiest beef ribs in Atlanta! This is the "Filet Mignon" of ribs! We rub the ribs with our special blend of seasonings and then slow-cook them over post oak wood with tender loving care. Served with 1 sides.
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Sweet Auburn BBQ
656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Bucket of Cornbread
|$9.00
4 Halved Muffins Toasted and Served with Sorghum Butter.
|Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls
|$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
|BBQ Combo Plate
|$20.00
Please indicate 2 meat options and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
668 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta
|Popular items
|PORK SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
|KID TENDERS
|$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.