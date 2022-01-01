Atlanta BBQ restaurants you'll love

Restaurant 10 image

 

Restaurant 10

10 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Plate (3)$10.00
Lemon Pepper Chicken$12.95
Chicken Club$11.95
Local Expedition image

 

Local Expedition

1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Just Sides$9.99
Choice of any 3 Sides & 2 Slices of Pita.
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
Vegan Potstickers$4.49
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
THE WING SHACK ATL image

 

THE WING SHACK ATL

495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10 PC Wings$19.99
Chicken Wings
Onion Rings$3.99
Onion Rings
Soda$1.00
Can Soda
The Pig & The Pearl image

 

The Pig & The Pearl

1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings (8 Pieces)$11.50
8 Count Smoked Jumbo Wings
* Gluten Free
GG Banana Pudding Cheesecake$6.00
You Need This. #treatyourself
LG Mac+Chz$10.00
*Contains Dairy/Gluten
LadyBird image

BBQ • GRILL

LadyBird

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ FRIES$15.00
CRAB DIP$14.00
PORK SANDWICH$13.00
Osha Farm Grill image

 

Osha Farm Grill

the chattahoochee works 1295 chattahoochee ave NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp&Chicken$15.95
Loaded tots$10.95
Chicken$14.95
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South image

 

Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South

3807 Main Street, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12 Wings$32.00
Twelve (12) Smoked or Dry Rub or wings served with two (2) sides
Shrimp Plate$18.00
Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with you choice of two (2) sides
Half Rack Ribs$24.00
Approximately Six (6) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market image

 

Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market

209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dos Taco Plate$12.00
Sweet Auburn BBQ Plate$14.00
Smoked Wing Plate$12.00
Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Leg$23.00
Smoked Turkey leg served with two (2) sides
Combo Plates$21.00
Your choice of two (2) meats served with two (2) sides
Ribs (4 Bones)$18.00
Four (4) pork sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ image

 

Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ

3699 Main St., College Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Shrimp Plate$14.99
(8 Jumbo shrimp)
Half Chicken Plate$14.49
This smoked half chicken includes the dark and white meat.
Dino Beef Rib$52.99
Sometimes called "Dino-Ribs", our beef ribs are the meatiest beef ribs in Atlanta! This is the "Filet Mignon" of ribs! We rub the ribs with our special blend of seasonings and then slow-cook them over post oak wood with tender loving care. Served with 1 sides.
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bucket of Cornbread$9.00
4 Halved Muffins Toasted and Served with Sorghum Butter.
Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
BBQ Combo Plate$20.00
Please indicate 2 meat options and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.
Restaurant banner

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

668 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PORK SANDWICH$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
KID TENDERS$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
