Atlanta breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Atlanta
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Yakitori - Choose Four
|$12.00
Choice of 4 yakitori skewers
|Skirt Steak Bowl
|$16.00
Soy garlic marinated steak, broccoli, sweet tangy asian bbq sauce, wb sauce, sushi rice
|LB Crispy Grouper Sandwich
|$15.00
saltine crusted grouper, yuzu tartare, napa slaw, side fries
Graffiti Atlanta
349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA
|Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast
|$16.95
Sweet cream cheese filled French toast with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Choice of eggs, bacon, or turkey sausage and wheat or white toast.
|10 pc Wings
|$12.99
10 wings served with one of your favorite sauces:
Naked, Mild, Hot, Honey Hot, Honey Hennessy, BBQ and Sweet Chili Graffiti Sauce.
Dressing: Blue Cheese or Ranch
|Lil Mexico Quesadilla (Not Available during Sat/Sun Brunch)
|$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, peppers and onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
|seafood gumbo
|$10.00
|Shrimp &Grits
|$22.00
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Chicken Biscuit
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
|Chicken & Waffle
|$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
|Pimento Omelet
|$16.50
Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5
Bantam and Biddy
1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Chicken Tenders Appetizer (GF)
Choose sweet chipotle or regular! Comes with choice of sauce. (GF) (Spicy contains coconut sugar)
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
lettuce, bread & butter pickles, mayo on jalapeño cheddar or potato bun. Choice of one side.
|Shrimp Basket (GF)
|$15.25
6 Gulf Shrimp (choice of spicy or regular), creole mayo sauce, 2 sides. Served with lemon and our GF jalapeño cornbread.
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic Cod, fries, coleslaw, served with lemon and house made tartar sauce.
|Guinness Beef Stew
|$19.00
Guinness stewed beef, tomatoes, carrots, pearl onions, served over pappardelle pasta.
|Tenders
|$12.00
Hand dipped chicken tenders served with honey mustard.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Boys
3387 Main St, College Park
|French Toast
|$14.95
|Salmon Hash
|$21.95
|Breakfast Boys Slam
|$16.95
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta
|Challah French Toast
|$14.00
condense milk sauce, maple syrup, berries as garnish
|Chicken Biscuit
|$16.00
Sweet Potato Biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, Pimento Cheese Grits
|Corn On Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Sourdough bread, Fresh Avocado, charred corn and Cojita cheese garnish
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta
|Latte
|$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
|Vegetable Hand Pie
|$6.95
|Pecan Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
R Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|French Toast
|$14.99
|Fish Tacos
|$15.99
|Sloppy Joe
|$14.99
Graffiti Breakfast
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta
|Breakfast Sammich
|$11.99
Your choice of protein, scrambled eggs, and cheese on a toasted brioche bun
|Grits
|$2.75
buttery creamy grits
|Stuffed Waffle Combo
|$17.99
A cast iron stuffed waffle made to order with your choice of flavorful stuffings
combo comes with a choice of 2 sides
Petit Chou
662 Memorial Dr Se, Atlanta
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Sprouted grain whole wheat toast topped with house borsin, avacado, dressed arugula and a poached egg | gf, df, V |
|American Breakfast
|$13.00
Two eggs your way. Grits or potatoes. Choice of protein. | gf, df, V |
|Liege Waffles
|$14.50
Authentic Belgian waffles with pearl sugar. Served with berries, pecans, and cinnamon-vanilla bean whipped cream
Apron + Ladle
227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs
|French Toast Biscuit
|$9.00
light + fluffy, drizzled with maple syrup, with a dollop of fresh cream on the side, garnished with fresh berries + dusted with powdered sugar
|Biscuit + Gravy
|$8.00
made with our house made white country chicken gravy OR rich, creamy mushroom gravy
|Bacon, Egg and Gouda Cheese
|$8.00
Pecan smoked topped with egg + Gouda
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Gyro Platter
|$12.95
served together with Greek Salad and French Fries
|Sandy Springs Breakfast.
|$11.95
Includes Two Eggs, Any Style, Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Home Fries, Toast or Biscuit and Butter
Folk Art - Highland
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
|FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED
|$15.99
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
|ABLT
|$10.99
a.b.l.t
4 pc apple bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce & mustard seed mayo
Add Two Fried Egg for $1.25
Toast On Lenox
2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta
|Banana's Foster French Toast
|$16.00
|Salmon Croquette
|$18.00
|Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles
|$18.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Door County Melt
|$12.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Cali Tuna Melt
|$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
|Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
|Salmon Alfredo
|$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta
|Fried Chicken Dinner
|$16.00
breast & thigh w/ Italian green beans & cole slaw
|Fried Chicken Sammie
|$12.00
hand breaded chicken breast, cole slaw, pickles
|Kalua Pig
|$12.00
house pulled pork, pickles, Hawaiian BBQ
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Ultimate Skillet
|$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
|Cali Tuna Melt
|$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
TACOS
Muchacho
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|TACO AL PASTOR
|$5.00
Braised spiced pork and pineapple, topped with sweet onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
|TACO SNAPPER
|$7.00
flour tortilla, crispy tecate batter, fresh cabbage slaw, crema
|TACO BARBACOA
|$5.00
Tender beef short rib slow-braised in a mild Adobo sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Vegan Hash
|$20.00
crispy potatoes, peppers and onions mixed with impossible meat vegan sausage patties and vegan chao cheese, topped with vegan scramble (no substitutions, please)
|Cultivate Chicken Biscuit
|$11.00
Huge serving of fried chicken, house pimento cheese, and house peach pepper jelly
|French Toast
|$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, blueberry basil compote
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Arize Breakfast Cafe
3650 Marketplace Blvd, East Point
|The Jamaican
|$13.00
This omelet is amazing. Filled with Jerk Chicken, plantain and spinach with a layer of Pepper Jack cheese. One of the most incredible items in the menu. Try it with the Curry Grits. Ya mon
|Salmon Croquettes
|$14.50
|Peach F/T
|$12.00
Oy! Cumberland
2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA
|MYO
|$8.99
Small
|American Breakfast
|$11.49
Regular
|Sausage Sandwich*
|$7.99
Regular
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • MACARONS • CHEESE
Alon's Bakery and Market
1394 N HIGHLAND AVE NE, ATLANTA
|Asian Salmon Sandwich
|$13.99
BBQ marinated Bay of Fundy salmon, cucumbers, sprouts, and black sesame seeds on house-made rosemary focaccia.
|Tunisian Tuna Sandwich
|$9.49
Our mayo-free Tunisian tuna salad made with EVOO, capers, preserved lemon, potato, hard-boiled egg, & onion, paired with tomato slices, red onion & spicy harissa sauce on our house-made demi baguette.
Spice house - Buckhead
2591 Piedmont road ne, Atlanta
|Rasta pasta
|$15.00
penne pasta, broccolini, bell peppers, onions, parmesan cream jerk sauce
|Lobster Mac
|$27.00
Cheesy Mac n Cheese tossed with Shrimp and topped with a fried Lobster Tail