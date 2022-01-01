Atlanta breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Atlanta

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird image

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yakitori - Choose Four$12.00
Choice of 4 yakitori skewers
Skirt Steak Bowl$16.00
Soy garlic marinated steak, broccoli, sweet tangy asian bbq sauce, wb sauce, sushi rice
LB Crispy Grouper Sandwich$15.00
saltine crusted grouper, yuzu tartare, napa slaw, side fries
Graffiti Atlanta image

 

Graffiti Atlanta

349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast$16.95
Sweet cream cheese filled French toast with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Choice of eggs, bacon, or turkey sausage and wheat or white toast.
10 pc Wings$12.99
10 wings served with one of your favorite sauces:
Naked, Mild, Hot, Honey Hot, Honey Hennessy, BBQ and Sweet Chili Graffiti Sauce.
Dressing: Blue Cheese or Ranch
Lil Mexico Quesadilla (Not Available during Sat/Sun Brunch)$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, peppers and onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
BQE Restaurant and Lounge image

 

BQE Restaurant and Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$13.00
seafood gumbo$10.00
Shrimp &Grits$22.00
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta image

 

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
Chicken & Waffle$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
Pimento Omelet$16.50
Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5
Bantam and Biddy image

 

Bantam and Biddy

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders Appetizer (GF)
Choose sweet chipotle or regular! Comes with choice of sauce. (GF) (Spicy contains coconut sugar)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
lettuce, bread & butter pickles, mayo on jalapeño cheddar or potato bun. Choice of one side.
Shrimp Basket (GF)$15.25
6 Gulf Shrimp (choice of spicy or regular), creole mayo sauce, 2 sides. Served with lemon and our GF jalapeño cornbread.
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House image

 

Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House

227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic Cod, fries, coleslaw, served with lemon and house made tartar sauce.
Guinness Beef Stew$19.00
Guinness stewed beef, tomatoes, carrots, pearl onions, served over pappardelle pasta.
Tenders$12.00
Hand dipped chicken tenders served with honey mustard.
The Breakfast Boys image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Boys

3387 Main St, College Park

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Toast$14.95
Salmon Hash$21.95
Breakfast Boys Slam$16.95
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee

4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Challah French Toast$14.00
condense milk sauce, maple syrup, berries as garnish
Chicken Biscuit$16.00
Sweet Potato Biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, Pimento Cheese Grits
Corn On Avocado Toast$12.00
Sourdough bread, Fresh Avocado, charred corn and Cojita cheese garnish
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery image

 

Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery

2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
Vegetable Hand Pie$6.95
Pecan Cinnamon Roll$4.50
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$14.99
Fish Tacos$15.99
Sloppy Joe$14.99
Graffiti Breakfast image

 

Graffiti Breakfast

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sammich$11.99
Your choice of protein, scrambled eggs, and cheese on a toasted brioche bun
Grits$2.75
buttery creamy grits
Stuffed Waffle Combo$17.99
A cast iron stuffed waffle made to order with your choice of flavorful stuffings
combo comes with a choice of 2 sides
Petit Chou image

 

Petit Chou

662 Memorial Dr Se, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$11.00
Sprouted grain whole wheat toast topped with house borsin, avacado, dressed arugula and a poached egg | gf, df, V |
American Breakfast$13.00
Two eggs your way. Grits or potatoes. Choice of protein. | gf, df, V |
Liege Waffles$14.50
Authentic Belgian waffles with pearl sugar. Served with berries, pecans, and cinnamon-vanilla bean whipped cream
Apron + Ladle image

 

Apron + Ladle

227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast Biscuit$9.00
light + fluffy, drizzled with maple syrup, with a dollop of fresh cream on the side, garnished with fresh berries + dusted with powdered sugar
Biscuit + Gravy$8.00
made with our house made white country chicken gravy OR rich, creamy mushroom gravy
Bacon, Egg and Gouda Cheese$8.00
Pecan smoked topped with egg + Gouda
Sandy Springs Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyro Platter$12.95
served together with Greek Salad and French Fries
Sandy Springs Breakfast.$11.95
Includes Two Eggs, Any Style, Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Home Fries, Toast or Biscuit and Butter
Sandy Springs Breakfast$11.95
Includes Two Eggs, Any Style, Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Home Fries, Toast or Biscuit and Butter
Folk Art - Highland image

 

Folk Art - Highland

465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED$15.99
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
ABLT$10.99
a.b.l.t
4 pc apple bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce & mustard seed mayo
Add Two Fried Egg for $1.25
Toast On Lenox image

 

Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana's Foster French Toast$16.00
Salmon Croquette$18.00
Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles$18.00
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Door County Melt$12.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Cali Tuna Melt$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image

 

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
Salmon Alfredo$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar image

 

Bob & Harriet's Home Bar

1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Dinner$16.00
breast & thigh w/ Italian green beans & cole slaw
Fried Chicken Sammie$12.00
hand breaded chicken breast, cole slaw, pickles
Kalua Pig$12.00
house pulled pork, pickles, Hawaiian BBQ
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Skillet$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Cali Tuna Melt$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Muchacho image

TACOS

Muchacho

904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TACO AL PASTOR$5.00
Braised spiced pork and pineapple, topped with sweet onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
TACO SNAPPER$7.00
flour tortilla, crispy tecate batter, fresh cabbage slaw, crema
TACO BARBACOA$5.00
Tender beef short rib slow-braised in a mild Adobo sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
Cultivate Food + Coffee image

 

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Hash$20.00
crispy potatoes, peppers and onions mixed with impossible meat vegan sausage patties and vegan chao cheese, topped with vegan scramble (no substitutions, please)
Cultivate Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Huge serving of fried chicken, house pimento cheese, and house peach pepper jelly
French Toast$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, blueberry basil compote
Arize Breakfast Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Arize Breakfast Cafe

3650 Marketplace Blvd, East Point

Avg 4.1 (4031 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Jamaican$13.00
This omelet is amazing. Filled with Jerk Chicken, plantain and spinach with a layer of Pepper Jack cheese. One of the most incredible items in the menu. Try it with the Curry Grits. Ya mon
Salmon Croquettes$14.50
Peach F/T$12.00
Oy! Cumberland image

 

Oy! Cumberland

2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MYO$8.99
Small
American Breakfast$11.49
Regular
Sausage Sandwich*$7.99
Regular
Alon's Bakery and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • MACARONS • CHEESE

Alon's Bakery and Market

1394 N HIGHLAND AVE NE, ATLANTA

Avg 4.6 (2155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asian Salmon Sandwich$13.99
BBQ marinated Bay of Fundy salmon, cucumbers, sprouts, and black sesame seeds on house-made rosemary focaccia.
Tunisian Tuna Sandwich$9.49
Our mayo-free Tunisian tuna salad made with EVOO, capers, preserved lemon, potato, hard-boiled egg, & onion, paired with tomato slices, red onion & spicy harissa sauce on our house-made demi baguette.
Social Market & Cafe Company image

 

Social Market & Cafe Company

57th forsyth street nw, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Brewhouse Cafe image

 

The Brewhouse Cafe

401 Moreland Ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Big Sky Buckhead image

GRILL

Big Sky Buckhead

3201 Cains Hill Pl, atlanta

Avg 4.1 (903 reviews)
Takeout
Spice house - Buckhead image

 

Spice house - Buckhead

2591 Piedmont road ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rasta pasta$15.00
penne pasta, broccolini, bell peppers, onions, parmesan cream jerk sauce
Lobster Mac$27.00
Cheesy Mac n Cheese tossed with Shrimp and topped with a fried Lobster Tail
Restaurant banner

 

Johnny's Chicken & Waffles

3725 Main St, College Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
