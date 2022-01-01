Atlanta cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Atlanta
Cubanos ATL
1235 Chattahoochee Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Tampa Combo Meal
|$9.99
Half Sandwich. Chip. Soda OR Water
|Potato Chips
|$1.30
|El Tampa
|$11.99
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Cafe West
3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|OatBerry 4 PACK
|$9.95
|Chicken Caesar WRAP
|$11.95
|Earth Burger Pattie
|$8.95
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
525 N Avenue STE 250, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Mocha Latte
|$5.50
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
|Peppermint Mocha Latte
|$6.00
12oz. latte served with two shots of espresso, peppermint and chocolate syrup.
|Latte
|$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Apple Strudel
|$4.25
Classic Austrian Apple Strudel. A blend of apples, raisins and spices, all enveloped in a puff pastry and decorated with glazed sliced apples.
|Latte
|$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
Dancing Goats®
3167 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta
|Popular items
|Espresso Macchiato
|$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
|Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
|Cappuccino
|$3.55
Traditional 6oz. beverage
FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Cafe
1540 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|The Way You Make Me Feel
|$13.00
Pancakes served with fresh blueberries and strawberries, eggs, and meat choice
|Your The One I Want
|$15.00
Fried catfish over monterey jack grits topped with a creamy spicy parmesan sauce.
|Off the Wall
|$18.00
Grilled Salmon over monterey jack grits topped with a creamy spicy parmesan sauce.
Inman Perk Coffee
240 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Peachy Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
|Lox Bagel
|$9.00
|Chai
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Challah French Toast
|$14.00
condense milk sauce, maple syrup, berries as garnish
|Chicken Biscuit
|$16.00
Sweet Potato Biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, Pimento Cheese Grits
|Corn On Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Sourdough bread, Fresh Avocado, charred corn and Cojita cheese garnish
Root Baking
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta
|Popular items
|HAM CROIX
|$7.99
Country ham, Cheddar cheese, and mixed greens on a flaky, buttered croissant. What more could you want?
|EGG CROIX
|$6.98
Comte cheese, Chervil, & Melted onions come together on this amazingly, delicious croissant sandwich. Enjoy it for brunch or lunch!
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sammich
|$3.50
Build it how you want it, we won't judge you.
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
|Vegetable Hand Pie
|$6.95
|Pecan Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
El Viñedo Local
730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Empanada Criollo
|$6.00
Traditional Uruguayan beef empanada, green olives, hard boiled egg
|Arepa Pabellon
|$6.95
Braised beef or chicken sweet plantain, black beans, queso fresco
|Arepa Reyna Pepiada
|$6.95
Avocado Springer Mountain Chicken salad
TAPAS
Buteco
1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Savory Sampler
|$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
|Churros
|$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
|Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle
|$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Dancing Goats®
33 Peachtree Pl NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Espresso Macchiato
|$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
|Toddy
Cold Brew
|London Fog
|$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
Petit Chou
662 Memorial Dr Se, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Sprouted grain whole wheat toast topped with house borsin, avacado, dressed arugula and a poached egg | gf, df, V |
|American Breakfast
|$13.00
Two eggs your way. Grits or potatoes. Choice of protein. | gf, df, V |
|Liege Waffles
|$14.50
Authentic Belgian waffles with pearl sugar. Served with berries, pecans, and cinnamon-vanilla bean whipped cream
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Walnut Salad Plate
|$12.99
All white meat chicken blended with touch of mayo, crushed walnuts, golden raisins. Served on a bed of our spring lettuce mix. A Pharr favorite for more than 20 years!!
|Curry Sandwich
|$11.99
Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread
|Celery Salad Plate
|$12.99
Our most traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken mixed with a touch of mayo and chopped celery.
Apron + Ladle
227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs
|Popular items
|French Toast Biscuit
|$9.00
light + fluffy, drizzled with maple syrup, with a dollop of fresh cream on the side, garnished with fresh berries + dusted with powdered sugar
|Biscuit + Gravy
|$8.00
made with our house made white country chicken gravy OR rich, creamy mushroom gravy
|Bacon, Egg and Gouda Cheese
|$8.00
Pecan smoked topped with egg + Gouda
PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Pizza Jeans
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224, Atlanta
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$10.00
Local lettuces, onions, tomato, artichokes, croutons, with zesty italian dressing.
*Dressing contains eggs and dairy
|Whole Red on White
|$25.50
A NY classic: Whipped Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padano Cheese.
|Cannoli (Order of 2)
|$6.25
Whipped Sheep's Milk Ricotta, House-Made Shells, Shaved Chocolate, and Toasty Pistachios. Eat yer heart out Ferrara.
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Vegan Hash
|$20.00
crispy potatoes, peppers and onions mixed with impossible meat vegan sausage patties and vegan chao cheese, topped with vegan scramble (no substitutions, please)
|Cultivate Chicken Biscuit
|$11.00
Huge serving of fried chicken, house pimento cheese, and house peach pepper jelly
|French Toast
|$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, blueberry basil compote
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Arize Breakfast Cafe
3650 Marketplace Blvd, East Point
|Popular items
|The Jamaican
|$13.00
This omelet is amazing. Filled with Jerk Chicken, plantain and spinach with a layer of Pepper Jack cheese. One of the most incredible items in the menu. Try it with the Curry Grits. Ya mon
|Salmon Croquettes
|$14.50
|Peach F/T
|$12.00
Dancing Goats®
650 North Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Espresso Macchiato
|$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
|London Fog
|$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
|Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
Refuge Coffee
145 Auburn Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Boxed Coffee
|$22.00
|Latte
|$3.50
|Cappuccino-8oz
|$3.59
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
84 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Latte
|$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Breadwinner Cafe
220 Sandy Springs Cir, Sandy Springs
|Popular items
|Fountain Diet Coke
|$1.75
|Sandwich, 2 Salads
|$12.99
Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee
209 Edgewood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|CHAI BOX CHAI
|$4.95
We proudly carry the CHAI BOX, hand blended concentrate made right here in Atlanta by a Chai expert! So delicious and lightly sweetened.
|Muffins
|$2.50
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Alon's Bakery and Market
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta