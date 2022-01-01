Atlanta cafés you'll love

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Atlanta

Cubanos ATL image

 

Cubanos ATL

1235 Chattahoochee Ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tampa Combo Meal$9.99
Half Sandwich. Chip. Soda OR Water
Potato Chips$1.30
El Tampa$11.99
More about Cubanos ATL
Cafe West image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Cafe West

3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OatBerry 4 PACK$9.95
Chicken Caesar WRAP$11.95
Earth Burger Pattie$8.95
More about Cafe West
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

525 N Avenue STE 250, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha Latte$5.50
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
Peppermint Mocha Latte$6.00
12oz. latte served with two shots of espresso, peppermint and chocolate syrup.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Strudel$4.25
Classic Austrian Apple Strudel. A blend of apples, raisins and spices, all enveloped in a puff pastry and decorated with glazed sliced apples.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Cappuccino$4.50
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats®

3167 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Espresso Macchiato$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
Cappuccino$3.55
Traditional 6oz. beverage
More about Dancing Goats®
Augie's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Cafe

1540 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Way You Make Me Feel$13.00
Pancakes served with fresh blueberries and strawberries, eggs, and meat choice
Your The One I Want$15.00
Fried catfish over monterey jack grits topped with a creamy spicy parmesan sauce.
Off the Wall$18.00
Grilled Salmon over monterey jack grits topped with a creamy spicy parmesan sauce.
More about Augie's Cafe
Inman Perk Coffee image

 

Inman Perk Coffee

240 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Peachy Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Lox Bagel$9.00
Chai
More about Inman Perk Coffee
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee

4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Challah French Toast$14.00
condense milk sauce, maple syrup, berries as garnish
Chicken Biscuit$16.00
Sweet Potato Biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, Pimento Cheese Grits
Corn On Avocado Toast$12.00
Sourdough bread, Fresh Avocado, charred corn and Cojita cheese garnish
More about Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
Root Baking image

 

Root Baking

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HAM CROIX$7.99
Country ham, Cheddar cheese, and mixed greens on a flaky, buttered croissant. What more could you want?
EGG CROIX$6.98
Comte cheese, Chervil, & Melted onions come together on this amazingly, delicious croissant sandwich. Enjoy it for brunch or lunch!
Build Your Own Breakfast Sammich$3.50
Build it how you want it, we won't judge you.
More about Root Baking
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery image

 

Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery

2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
Vegetable Hand Pie$6.95
Pecan Cinnamon Roll$4.50
More about Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
El Viñedo Local image

 

El Viñedo Local

730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Criollo$6.00
Traditional Uruguayan beef empanada, green olives, hard boiled egg
Arepa Pabellon$6.95
Braised beef or chicken sweet plantain, black beans, queso fresco
Arepa Reyna Pepiada$6.95
Avocado Springer Mountain Chicken salad
More about El Viñedo Local
Buteco image

TAPAS

Buteco

1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Savory Sampler$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
Churros$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
More about Buteco
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats®

33 Peachtree Pl NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (843 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Espresso Macchiato$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
Toddy
Cold Brew
London Fog$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
More about Dancing Goats®
Petit Chou image

 

Petit Chou

662 Memorial Dr Se, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$11.00
Sprouted grain whole wheat toast topped with house borsin, avacado, dressed arugula and a poached egg | gf, df, V |
American Breakfast$13.00
Two eggs your way. Grits or potatoes. Choice of protein. | gf, df, V |
Liege Waffles$14.50
Authentic Belgian waffles with pearl sugar. Served with berries, pecans, and cinnamon-vanilla bean whipped cream
More about Petit Chou
Cafe At Pharr Vinings image

 

Cafe At Pharr Vinings

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Walnut Salad Plate$12.99
All white meat chicken blended with touch of mayo, crushed walnuts, golden raisins. Served on a bed of our spring lettuce mix. A Pharr favorite for more than 20 years!!
Curry Sandwich$11.99
Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread
Celery Salad Plate$12.99
Our most traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken mixed with a touch of mayo and chopped celery.
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Apron + Ladle image

 

Apron + Ladle

227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast Biscuit$9.00
light + fluffy, drizzled with maple syrup, with a dollop of fresh cream on the side, garnished with fresh berries + dusted with powdered sugar
Biscuit + Gravy$8.00
made with our house made white country chicken gravy OR rich, creamy mushroom gravy
Bacon, Egg and Gouda Cheese$8.00
Pecan smoked topped with egg + Gouda
More about Apron + Ladle
Pizza Jeans image

PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Pizza Jeans

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$10.00
Local lettuces, onions, tomato, artichokes, croutons, with zesty italian dressing.

*Dressing contains eggs and dairy
Whole Red on White$25.50
A NY classic: Whipped Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padano Cheese.
Cannoli (Order of 2)$6.25
Whipped Sheep's Milk Ricotta, House-Made Shells, Shaved Chocolate, and Toasty Pistachios. Eat yer heart out Ferrara.
More about Pizza Jeans
Cultivate Food + Coffee image

 

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Hash$20.00
crispy potatoes, peppers and onions mixed with impossible meat vegan sausage patties and vegan chao cheese, topped with vegan scramble (no substitutions, please)
Cultivate Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Huge serving of fried chicken, house pimento cheese, and house peach pepper jelly
French Toast$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, blueberry basil compote
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee
Arize Breakfast Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Arize Breakfast Cafe

3650 Marketplace Blvd, East Point

Avg 4.1 (4031 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Jamaican$13.00
This omelet is amazing. Filled with Jerk Chicken, plantain and spinach with a layer of Pepper Jack cheese. One of the most incredible items in the menu. Try it with the Curry Grits. Ya mon
Salmon Croquettes$14.50
Peach F/T$12.00
More about Arize Breakfast Cafe
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats®

650 North Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Espresso Macchiato$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
London Fog$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
More about Dancing Goats®
Refuge Coffee image

 

Refuge Coffee

145 Auburn Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boxed Coffee$22.00
Latte$3.50
Cappuccino-8oz$3.59
More about Refuge Coffee
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

84 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Dirty Chai Latte$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Breadwinner Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Breadwinner Cafe

220 Sandy Springs Cir, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.5 (768 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fountain Diet Coke$1.75
Sandwich, 2 Salads$12.99
More about Breadwinner Cafe
Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee image

 

Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee

209 Edgewood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHAI BOX CHAI$4.95
We proudly carry the CHAI BOX, hand blended concentrate made right here in Atlanta by a Chai expert! So delicious and lightly sweetened.
Muffins$2.50
More about Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee
Social Market & Cafe Company image

 

Social Market & Cafe Company

57th forsyth street nw, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Social Market & Cafe Company
Radial Cafe - College Park image

 

Radial Cafe - College Park

3725 East Main Street, College Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Radial Cafe - College Park
Alon's Bakery and Market image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Alon's Bakery and Market

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Therapy Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Therapy Lounge

3145 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "F", Atlanta

Avg 4 (171 reviews)
Takeout
More about Therapy Lounge
Breadwinner Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Breadwinner Cafe

5482 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.4 (91 reviews)
Takeout
More about Breadwinner Cafe
Cafe West image

 

Cafe West

-3792 Roswell Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cafe West

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Atlanta

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Grits

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston