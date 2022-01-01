Atlanta Chicken restaurants you'll love
Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries
1235 Chattahoochee Ave Nw, Atlanta
|Popular items
|BEEF
|$3.50
|CHICKEN CHEESE
|$3.50
|CHEESE BEEF
|$3.50
Graffiti Atlanta
349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA
|Popular items
|Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast
|$16.95
Sweet cream cheese filled French toast with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Choice of eggs, bacon, or turkey sausage and wheat or white toast.
|10 pc Wings
|$12.99
10 wings served with one of your favorite sauces:
Naked, Mild, Hot, Honey Hot, Honey Hennessy, BBQ and Sweet Chili Graffiti Sauce.
Dressing: Blue Cheese or Ranch
|Lil Mexico Quesadilla (Not Available during Sat/Sun Brunch)
|$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, peppers and onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
Local Expedition
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs
|Popular items
|Just Sides
|$9.99
Choice of any 3 Sides & 2 Slices of Pita.
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
|Vegan Potstickers
|$4.49
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Depot
3389 Roosevelt Hwy, Atlanta
|Popular items
|10 & 10 Wings
|$19.75
|10 Wings
|$10.25
|6 Wings Only
|$5.99
THE WING SHACK ATL
495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta
|Popular items
|10 PC Wings
|$19.99
Chicken Wings
|Onion Rings
|$3.99
Onion Rings
|Soda
|$1.00
Can Soda
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Popular items
|Wings (6)
|$11.95
6 fresh jumbo wings served with a regular side and a dressing
|Extra Dressings
|$0.65
ORDER ANY OF OUR SAUCES OR DRESSINGS RIGHT HERE!!
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.95
Hand battered jumbo chicken tenders are served with two regular sides and 2 dressings.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoners Pizza Joint
120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Stoner's Snack Attack
|$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
|Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta
|Popular items
|3 Tacos
|$10.49
Tacos served on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions.
|BBQ OINK
|$6.99
bbq sauce, haystack onions, bacon, cheddar cheese
|MOOOHHHH
|$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
Bantam And Biddy
264 19th Street NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Sd Bacon
|$4.00
|2 Eggs
|$4.00
|Latte
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Irby's Tavern
322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
|Caesar Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wingz In The City
4485 Campbelton Rd SW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Beef Burger Combo
|$8.99
|Philly Combo
|$8.99
|20PCS Wings
|$19.99