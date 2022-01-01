Atlanta Chicken restaurants you'll love

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Atlanta

Belen de la Cruz image

 

Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries

1235 Chattahoochee Ave Nw, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BEEF$3.50
CHICKEN CHEESE$3.50
CHEESE BEEF$3.50
More about Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries
Graffiti Atlanta image

 

Graffiti Atlanta

349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast$16.95
Sweet cream cheese filled French toast with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Choice of eggs, bacon, or turkey sausage and wheat or white toast.
10 pc Wings$12.99
10 wings served with one of your favorite sauces:
Naked, Mild, Hot, Honey Hot, Honey Hennessy, BBQ and Sweet Chili Graffiti Sauce.
Dressing: Blue Cheese or Ranch
Lil Mexico Quesadilla (Not Available during Sat/Sun Brunch)$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, peppers and onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Graffiti Atlanta
Local Expedition image

 

Local Expedition

1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Just Sides$9.99
Choice of any 3 Sides & 2 Slices of Pita.
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
Vegan Potstickers$4.49
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
More about Local Expedition
Wing Depot image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Depot

3389 Roosevelt Hwy, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 & 10 Wings$19.75
10 Wings$10.25
6 Wings Only$5.99
More about Wing Depot
THE WING SHACK ATL image

 

THE WING SHACK ATL

495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10 PC Wings$19.99
Chicken Wings
Onion Rings$3.99
Onion Rings
Soda$1.00
Can Soda
More about THE WING SHACK ATL
North River Tavern image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North River Tavern

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings (6)$11.95
6 fresh jumbo wings served with a regular side and a dressing
Extra Dressings$0.65
ORDER ANY OF OUR SAUCES OR DRESSINGS RIGHT HERE!!
Chicken Tenders$12.95
Hand battered jumbo chicken tenders are served with two regular sides and 2 dressings.
More about North River Tavern
Stoners Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoners Pizza Joint

120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Stoners Pizza Joint
Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead image

 

Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead

2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Tacos$10.49
Tacos served on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions.
BBQ OINK$6.99
bbq sauce, haystack onions, bacon, cheddar cheese
MOOOHHHH$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
More about Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
Bantam And Biddy image

 

Bantam And Biddy

264 19th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sd Bacon$4.00
2 Eggs$4.00
Latte
More about Bantam And Biddy
Irby's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Irby's Tavern

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Caesar Chicken Wrap$13.00
Quesadilla$10.00
More about Irby's Tavern
Wingz In The City image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wingz In The City

4485 Campbelton Rd SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Burger Combo$8.99
Philly Combo$8.99
20PCS Wings$19.99
More about Wingz In The City
6ix Restaurant & Lounge image

 

6ix Restaurant & Lounge

904 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 6ix Restaurant & Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Johnny's Chicken & Waffles

3725 Main St, College Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Johnny's Chicken & Waffles
Restaurant banner

 

Estoria

727 Wylie street se, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Estoria

