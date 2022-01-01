Atlanta sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Atlanta
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Caesar Salad
|$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
|Grilled Salmon Panini
|$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
Cubanos ATL
1235 Chattahoochee Ave, Atlanta
|Tampa Combo Meal
|$9.99
Half Sandwich. Chip. Soda OR Water
|Potato Chips
|$1.30
|El Tampa
|$11.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta
|Caesar Salad
|$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
|Southwest Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
|Asian Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
KARV Kitchen
5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee
|HORTA PITA
|$11.95
Spicy tzatziki, roasted zucchini,
baby portobello mushrooms,
red pepper, radish sprouts, quinoa,
Recommended meat: pickled red onion & radish
*This wrap is vegetarian. You can add chicken or pork souvla for an additional $2 or pulled lamb shank or beef short rib for an additional $3
|KARV SALAD
|$10.95
Arcadian salad blend, arugula,
quinoa, chopped salsa,
Kalamata olives, feta, pickled
red onion & radish
Choice of our homemade dressings:
Creamy Dill Vinaigrette, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or
Mama P’s Famous Greek Dressing
Add your choice of
Chicken or Pork Souvla $2
|CORN AVOCADO SALAD
|$10.95
Arcadian salad blend, tomato,
cucumber, roasted corn, sliced
avocado, kefalotyri cheese &
roasted Hungarian pepper
Choice of our homemade dressings:
Creamy Dill Vinaigrette, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or
Mama P’s Famous Greek Dressing
*Add your choice of
Chicken or Pork Souvla $2
Local Expedition
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs
|Just Sides
|$9.99
Choice of any 3 Sides & 2 Slices of Pita.
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
|Vegan Potstickers
|$4.49
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
THE WING SHACK ATL
495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta
|10 PC Wings
|$19.99
Chicken Wings
|Onion Rings
|$3.99
Onion Rings
|Soda
|$1.00
Can Soda
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Get Fruity Cafe
3707 Main Street, College Park
|Avocado Chicken
|$8.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onions Finished w/Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
|Jermakin Me Krazy
|$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, w/Sliced Red Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce & Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
|Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad
|$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Walnut Salad Plate
|$12.99
All white meat chicken blended with touch of mayo, crushed walnuts, golden raisins. Served on a bed of our spring lettuce mix. A Pharr favorite for more than 20 years!!
|Curry Sandwich
|$11.99
Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread
|Celery Salad Plate
|$12.99
Our most traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken mixed with a touch of mayo and chopped celery.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skilled Cheese
1318 Sylvan Rd Sw, Atlanta
|The Patti 3000
|$17.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, SEASONED ANGUS BEEF, GRILLED ONIONS, SWEET TOMATO JAM
|Skilly Cheese
|$18.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESES, SEASONED PHILLY, GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS AND MUSHROOMS
|The Yardie
|$23.50
5 CHEESE BLEND, GRILLED JERK SALMON, GRILLED PEPPERS, MANGO HABANERO JAM
El Super Pan @ The Battery
455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta
|Tropical Salad with Crispy Chicken
|$16.00
Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with adobo buttermilk marinated crispy fried chicken tenders and chipotle mayo ketchup
|Shrimp al Ajillo Mofongo
|$18.00
Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with sauteed shrimp in a garlic adobo sauce.
|Rice & Beans
|$5.00
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Door County Melt
|$12.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Cali Tuna Melt
|$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
Fresh to Order
1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta
|Mediterranean Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olive Salad, Grilled Onions, Toasted Almonds, Red Grapes, Fresh Herbs.
Recommended Dressing: Ginger Apricot
|Almond Chicken Skewer Entree
|$13.50
Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces
|Asian Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Zunzi's
1971 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|#7 Johnny Roll
|$10.99
French Bread, Frikkadel Vegan "Meatballs", Hummus, Mixed Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Sheba Tomato Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
|#5 Bird Island
|$10.99
French Bread, Curry Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dank Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
|10 Wings (1 Flavor)
|$9.99
10 (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor. (Dips not included)
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Ultimate Skillet
|$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
|Cali Tuna Melt
|$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
a mano
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta
|Carbonara
|$18.00
tagliatelle, house pancetta, grana, spring peas, farm egg
|Fried Potatoes
|$7.00
salsa verde aioli. parmesan, herbs
|Fig Salad
|$14.00
a mano grown figs, mixed greens, fontina, spiced pecans
Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs
6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|#15 Chipotle Turkey Club
|$8.99
OVENGOLD® Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo
|#35 The Knuckie!
|$8.99
loaded with Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Knuckies 1,000 Island dressing
|#18 The French Dip
|$10.95
loaded with Boar’s Head Deluxe® Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Onions, Tangy Bistro Mayo, and Savory Au Jus
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ
3699 Main St., College Park
|Fried Shrimp Plate
|$14.99
(8 Jumbo shrimp)
|Half Chicken Plate
|$14.49
This smoked half chicken includes the dark and white meat.
|Dino Beef Rib
|$52.99
Sometimes called "Dino-Ribs", our beef ribs are the meatiest beef ribs in Atlanta! This is the "Filet Mignon" of ribs! We rub the ribs with our special blend of seasonings and then slow-cook them over post oak wood with tender loving care. Served with 1 sides.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
El Super Pan
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Rice & Beans
|$4.50
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
|Yuca Frita
|$4.50
Crispy fried yuca fries served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce
|Maduros
|$4.50
Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Sweet Auburn BBQ
656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Bucket of Cornbread
|$9.00
4 Halved Muffins Toasted and Served with Sorghum Butter.
|Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls
|$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
|BBQ Combo Plate
|$20.00
Please indicate 2 meat options and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta
|Maple Sea Salt*
|$2.99
Maple glaze topped with a pinch of Maldon sea salt flecks.
|Chocolate Glaze*
|$2.29
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
|Classic Burger
|$7.49
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Alon's Bakery and Market
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta