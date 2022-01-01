Atlanta sandwich spots you'll love

Fresh to Order

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
Cubanos ATL

 

Cubanos ATL

1235 Chattahoochee Ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tampa Combo Meal$9.99
Half Sandwich. Chip. Soda OR Water
Potato Chips$1.30
El Tampa$11.99
Fresh to Order

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
Southwest Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
Asian Salad$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
KARV Kitchen

 

KARV Kitchen

5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HORTA PITA$11.95
Spicy tzatziki, roasted zucchini,
baby portobello mushrooms,
red pepper, radish sprouts, quinoa,
Recommended meat: pickled red onion & radish
*This wrap is vegetarian. You can add chicken or pork souvla for an additional $2 or pulled lamb shank or beef short rib for an additional $3
KARV SALAD$10.95
Arcadian salad blend, arugula,
quinoa, chopped salsa,
Kalamata olives, feta, pickled
red onion & radish
Choice of our homemade dressings:
Creamy Dill Vinaigrette, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or
Mama P’s Famous Greek Dressing
Add your choice of
Chicken or Pork Souvla $2
CORN AVOCADO SALAD$10.95
Arcadian salad blend, tomato,
cucumber, roasted corn, sliced
avocado, kefalotyri cheese &
roasted Hungarian pepper
Choice of our homemade dressings:
Creamy Dill Vinaigrette, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or
Mama P’s Famous Greek Dressing
*Add your choice of
Chicken or Pork Souvla $2
Local Expedition

 

Local Expedition

1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Just Sides$9.99
Choice of any 3 Sides & 2 Slices of Pita.
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
Vegan Potstickers$4.49
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
THE WING SHACK ATL

 

THE WING SHACK ATL

495 Whitehall Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10 PC Wings$19.99
Chicken Wings
Onion Rings$3.99
Onion Rings
Soda$1.00
Can Soda
Get Fruity Cafe

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Get Fruity Cafe

3707 Main Street, College Park

Avg 4.2 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Chicken$8.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onions Finished w/Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
Jermakin Me Krazy$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, w/Sliced Red Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce & Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
Cafe At Pharr Vinings

 

Cafe At Pharr Vinings

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Walnut Salad Plate$12.99
All white meat chicken blended with touch of mayo, crushed walnuts, golden raisins. Served on a bed of our spring lettuce mix. A Pharr favorite for more than 20 years!!
Curry Sandwich$11.99
Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread
Celery Salad Plate$12.99
Our most traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken mixed with a touch of mayo and chopped celery.
Skilled Cheese

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skilled Cheese

1318 Sylvan Rd Sw, Atlanta

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Patti 3000$17.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, SEASONED ANGUS BEEF, GRILLED ONIONS, SWEET TOMATO JAM
Skilly Cheese$18.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESES, SEASONED PHILLY, GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS AND MUSHROOMS
The Yardie$23.50
5 CHEESE BLEND, GRILLED JERK SALMON, GRILLED PEPPERS, MANGO HABANERO JAM
El Super Pan @ The Battery

 

El Super Pan @ The Battery

455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tropical Salad with Crispy Chicken$16.00
Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with adobo buttermilk marinated crispy fried chicken tenders and chipotle mayo ketchup
Shrimp al Ajillo Mofongo$18.00
Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with sauteed shrimp in a garlic adobo sauce.
Rice & Beans$5.00
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
Egg Harbor Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Door County Melt$12.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Cali Tuna Melt$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Fresh to Order

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

Fresh to Order

1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (5116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olive Salad, Grilled Onions, Toasted Almonds, Red Grapes, Fresh Herbs.
Recommended Dressing: Ginger Apricot
Almond Chicken Skewer Entree$13.50
Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces
Asian Salad$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
Zunzi's

SANDWICHES

Zunzi's

1971 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#7 Johnny Roll$10.99
French Bread, Frikkadel Vegan "Meatballs", Hummus, Mixed Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Sheba Tomato Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
#5 Bird Island$10.99
French Bread, Curry Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dank Sauce, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
10 Wings (1 Flavor)$9.99
10 (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor. (Dips not included)
Egg Harbor Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Skillet$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Cali Tuna Melt$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
a mano

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

a mano

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carbonara$18.00
tagliatelle, house pancetta, grana, spring peas, farm egg
Fried Potatoes$7.00
salsa verde aioli. parmesan, herbs
Fig Salad$14.00
a mano grown figs, mixed greens, fontina, spiced pecans
Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs

 

Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs

6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#15 Chipotle Turkey Club$8.99
OVENGOLD® Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo
#35 The Knuckie!$8.99
loaded with Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Knuckies 1,000 Island dressing
#18 The French Dip$10.95
loaded with Boar’s Head Deluxe® Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Onions, Tangy Bistro Mayo, and Savory Au Jus
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ

 

Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ

3699 Main St., College Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Shrimp Plate$14.99
(8 Jumbo shrimp)
Half Chicken Plate$14.49
This smoked half chicken includes the dark and white meat.
Dino Beef Rib$52.99
Sometimes called "Dino-Ribs", our beef ribs are the meatiest beef ribs in Atlanta! This is the "Filet Mignon" of ribs! We rub the ribs with our special blend of seasonings and then slow-cook them over post oak wood with tender loving care. Served with 1 sides.
El Super Pan

SANDWICHES • GRILL

El Super Pan

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1076 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice & Beans$4.50
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
Yuca Frita$4.50
Crispy fried yuca fries served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce
Maduros$4.50
Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.
Sweet Auburn BBQ

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bucket of Cornbread$9.00
4 Halved Muffins Toasted and Served with Sorghum Butter.
Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
BBQ Combo Plate$20.00
Please indicate 2 meat options and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.
Hero Doughnuts & Buns

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maple Sea Salt*$2.99
Maple glaze topped with a pinch of Maldon sea salt flecks.
Chocolate Glaze*$2.29
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
Classic Burger$7.49
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.
Social Market & Cafe Company

 

Social Market & Cafe Company

57th forsyth street nw, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Alon's Bakery and Market

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Alon's Bakery and Market

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

 

Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic (sliced nova)$9.99
Sliced Nova Sandwich, comes with cream cheese, tomato, onion, capers, and nova
W/ Flavored CC$3.89
8OZ Size
