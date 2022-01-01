Atlanta food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in Atlanta
Yumbii - Brookwood
1927 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Rib-Eye Beef
|$4.50
Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
|Veggie
|$4.00
Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
|Side Of Chips
|$1.00
Plant Based Pizza and More
8540 roswell rd, atlanta ga
|Popular items
|Vegan Deluxe Pizza
|$21.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Squash, Zucchini & Black Olives.
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch Base, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Vegan Chick'n (Wheat-Gluten), Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Drizzled With Ranch & Buffalo Sauce.
|Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza
|$23.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails
1039 Grant St, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Park Side Chicken & Waffle
|$19.00
Golden brown waffle served with fried chicken, topped with fresh assortment of berries and powdered sugar and maple syrup
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Fries
|$16.95
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue crumbles, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser bun. Served with shoestring French Fries.
Loaded Fries for additional $3.00
Let's Taco Bout It Restaurant
3781 presidential pkwy, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Thai
|Pollo Asado