Atlanta food trucks you'll love

Must-try food trucks in Atlanta

Main pic

 

Yumbii - Brookwood

1927 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rib-Eye Beef$4.50
Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
Veggie$4.00
Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
Side Of Chips$1.00
More about Yumbii - Brookwood
Plant Based Pizza and More image

 

Plant Based Pizza and More

8540 roswell rd, atlanta ga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Deluxe Pizza$21.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Squash, Zucchini & Black Olives.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza$24.00
Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch Base, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Vegan Chick'n (Wheat-Gluten), Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Drizzled With Ranch & Buffalo Sauce.
Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza$23.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)
More about Plant Based Pizza and More
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails

1039 Grant St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Park Side Chicken & Waffle$19.00
Golden brown waffle served with fried chicken, topped with fresh assortment of berries and powdered sugar and maple syrup
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Fries$16.95
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue crumbles, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser bun. Served with shoestring French Fries.
Loaded Fries for additional $3.00
More about Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails
Let's Taco Bout It Restaurant image

 

Let's Taco Bout It Restaurant

3781 presidential pkwy, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai
Pollo Asado
More about Let's Taco Bout It Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Baked Kitchen - CFW

1295 Chattahoochee Avenue NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The mother clucker$16.95
Side Fries🍟$4.50
COKE$4.50
More about Baked Kitchen - CFW

