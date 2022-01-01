Atlanta juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Atlanta
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Cafe West
3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|OatBerry 4 PACK
|$9.95
|Chicken Caesar WRAP
|$11.95
|Earth Burger Pattie
|$8.95
Arden's Garden
1985 Howell Mill Suite 101A, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Complete Recovery*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Echinacea purpurea Root Powder, Bee Propolis, Citrus Bioflavonoid.
|Lean and Green
|$3.85
Ingredients: Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
|Cucumber Lemonade
|$3.85
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumbers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Spearmint Oil.
SMOOTHIES
JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center
239 Walker st SW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Ju-Berry Bowl
acai berry, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, flax seeds, granola
|Avocado Wrap
|$9.00
haus avocado, spinach, sliced cucumber, shredded carrots
|Build-Your-Own Parfait
|$7.50
Organic greek yogurt, granola
PLUS your choice of (3) fresh fruits
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden
1117 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
Arden's Garden
2005 Hosea Willams Drive, Atlanta
|Popular items
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Local Green Atlanta
19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Monsta Shrimp Burger
|$13.99
Pan seared jumbo shrimp, house-made slaw, sliced beefsteak tomato and sriracha mayo. (Fries sold Separately)
|"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
|"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW
|$15.99
Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS
Arden's Garden
6032 Sandy Springs Circle, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*
|$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients: Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden
3113 Main St, East Point
|Popular items
Juiceheads ATL
2591 Piedmont Rd NE #1110, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.50
Seasoned guacamole on crispy, fluffy toast.
Topped with homemade pico de gallo, hemp seeds, red pepper flakes, and our blueberry sriracha sauce.
|Mama's Favorite
Orange, Apple, Lemon, Pear
Taste: Refreshing, sweet, and tangy.
Value: Energy boost, mild detox, and an array of cancer-cell-fighting phytochemicals.
Hint: Tastes great with ginger.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
|Green Acres
Apple, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, Ginger
Taste: Sweet and slightly salty with a hint of greens.
Value: Settles and nudges digestion, improves skin, and reduces inflammation. Hint: Add extra apple if you prefer a sweeter taste.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
Arden's Garden
5829 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta
|Popular items
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Get Fruity Cafe
3707 Main Street, College Park
|Popular items
|Avocado Chicken
|$8.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onions Finished w/Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
|Jermakin Me Krazy
|$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, w/Sliced Red Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce & Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
|Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad
|$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden
985 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
Arden's Garden
2181 Sylvan Road, East Point
|Popular items
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden
3757 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chocolate Almond Bars
|$4.50
Ingredients: Almonds, Walnuts, Dates, Rolled Oats, Dark Chocolate, Coconut Palm Sugar, Espresso, Sea Salt.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden
4338 Paces Ferry Road Southeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
Arden's Garden
969 Marietta St NW #300, Atlanta
|Popular items
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Fried portobello Bites
|$13.00
Your choice of Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, or Sweet & Spicy sauce over fried mushrooms
|Lobstah’ Mac and Cheese
|$13.00
Creole Mac and cheese with “lobstah” made from konjac root topped with sweet potato bacon.
|Rasta Rasta Pasta
|$22.00
Penne Rigate noodles, creamy jerk sauce, konjac shrimp, onions and bell peppers, garnished with habanero mango salsa. Gluten-free upon request.