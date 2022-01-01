Atlanta juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Atlanta

Cafe West image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Cafe West

3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OatBerry 4 PACK$9.95
Chicken Caesar WRAP$11.95
Earth Burger Pattie$8.95
More about Cafe West
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

1985 Howell Mill Suite 101A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Complete Recovery*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Echinacea purpurea Root Powder, Bee Propolis, Citrus Bioflavonoid.
Lean and Green$3.85
Ingredients:  Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
Cucumber Lemonade$3.85
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumbers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Spearmint Oil.
More about Arden's Garden
JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center image

SMOOTHIES

JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center

239 Walker st SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ju-Berry Bowl
acai berry, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, flax seeds, granola
Avocado Wrap$9.00
haus avocado, spinach, sliced cucumber, shredded carrots
Build-Your-Own Parfait$7.50
Organic greek yogurt, granola
PLUS your choice of (3) fresh fruits
More about JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

1117 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lean and Green$3.85
Ingredients:  Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
Multigreen$3.85
Ingredients: Cucumbers, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemons.
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

2005 Hosea Willams Drive, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lean and Green$3.85
Ingredients:  Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
Immunity: Firecracker 2 oz$2.75
Ingredients: Ginger root, lemons, pineapple juice, cayenne pepper
Beet It Better*$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 
More about Arden's Garden
Local Green Atlanta image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Local Green Atlanta

19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Monsta Shrimp Burger$13.99
Pan seared jumbo shrimp, house-made slaw, sliced beefsteak tomato and sriracha mayo. (Fries sold Separately)
"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW$15.99
Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS
More about Local Green Atlanta
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

6032 Sandy Springs Circle, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
Cheezy Kale$4.50
Ingredients:  Kale, Cashews, Red Bell Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cayenne.
Supergreen*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

3113 Main St, East Point

Avg 4.7 (816 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
Complete Recovery*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Echinacea purpurea Root Powder, Bee Propolis, Citrus Bioflavonoid.
Super Celery$4.35
Ingredients:  Celery, distilled water, lemons
More about Arden's Garden
Juiceheads ATL image

 

Juiceheads ATL

2591 Piedmont Rd NE #1110, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.50
Seasoned guacamole on crispy, fluffy toast.
Topped with homemade pico de gallo, hemp seeds, red pepper flakes, and our blueberry sriracha sauce.
Mama's Favorite
Orange, Apple, Lemon, Pear
Taste: Refreshing, sweet, and tangy.
Value: Energy boost, mild detox, and an array of cancer-cell-fighting phytochemicals.
Hint: Tastes great with ginger.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
Green Acres
Apple, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, Ginger
Taste: Sweet and slightly salty with a hint of greens.
Value: Settles and nudges digestion, improves skin, and reduces inflammation. Hint: Add extra apple if you prefer a sweeter taste.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
More about Juiceheads ATL
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

5829 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beet It Better*$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 
Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
Immunity: Firecracker 2 oz$2.75
Ingredients: Ginger root, lemons, pineapple juice, cayenne pepper
More about Arden's Garden
Get Fruity Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Get Fruity Cafe

3707 Main Street, College Park

Avg 4.2 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Chicken$8.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onions Finished w/Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
Jermakin Me Krazy$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, w/Sliced Red Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce & Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
More about Get Fruity Cafe
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

985 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheezy Kale$4.50
Ingredients:  Kale, Cashews, Red Bell Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cayenne.
Sunrise*$3.85
Ingredients: Orange juice, apple juice, mangos, peaches, strawberries
Supergreen*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

2181 Sylvan Road, East Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Complete Recovery*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Echinacea purpurea Root Powder, Bee Propolis, Citrus Bioflavonoid.
Cheezy Kale$4.50
Ingredients:  Kale, Cashews, Red Bell Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cayenne.
Supergreen*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

3757 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.9 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Almond Bars$4.50
Ingredients: Almonds, Walnuts, Dates, Rolled Oats, Dark Chocolate, Coconut Palm Sugar, Espresso, Sea Salt.
Supergreen*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

4338 Paces Ferry Road Southeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise*$3.85
Ingredients: Orange juice, apple juice, mangos, peaches, strawberries
Cucumber Lemonade$3.85
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumbers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Spearmint Oil.
Immunity: Firecracker 2 oz$2.75
Ingredients: Ginger root, lemons, pineapple juice, cayenne pepper
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

969 Marietta St NW #300, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
Cucumber Lemonade$3.85
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumbers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Spearmint Oil.
Beet It Better*$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 
More about Arden's Garden
Cafe West image

 

Cafe West

-3792 Roswell Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cafe West
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Life Bistro

2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried portobello Bites$13.00
Your choice of Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, or Sweet & Spicy sauce over fried mushrooms
Lobstah’ Mac and Cheese$13.00
Creole Mac and cheese with “lobstah” made from konjac root topped with sweet potato bacon.
Rasta Rasta Pasta$22.00
Penne Rigate noodles, creamy jerk sauce, konjac shrimp, onions and bell peppers, garnished with habanero mango salsa. Gluten-free upon request.
More about Life Bistro

