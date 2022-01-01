Atlanta Latin American restaurants you'll love
More about Cubanos ATL
Cubanos ATL
1235 Chattahoochee Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Tampa Combo Meal
|$9.99
Half Sandwich. Chip. Soda OR Water
|Potato Chips
|$1.30
|El Tampa
|$11.99
More about El Super Pan @ The Battery
El Super Pan @ The Battery
455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Tropical Salad with Crispy Chicken
|$16.00
Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with adobo buttermilk marinated crispy fried chicken tenders and chipotle mayo ketchup
|Shrimp al Ajillo Mofongo
|$18.00
Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with sauteed shrimp in a garlic adobo sauce.
|Rice & Beans
|$5.00
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
More about Spice House
Spice House
375 14th Street NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Port-au-Prince Red Snapper
|$38.00
A whole red snapper, deep-fried, served w/ black mushroom rice, and pikliz (spicy Haitian slaw)
|Spice House Oxtail
|$34.00
Slow-braised oxtail served with rice and peas, and steam cabbage
|Chef's Veggie Delight
|$16.00
Yellow Rice with sauteed peppers, broccoli, onions, Brussels, cabbage, tomatoes, and a garlic herb sauce
More about The Beverly
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Beverly
790 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Super Mario Burger
|$15.00
|The Beverly
|$12.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$22.00
More about El Super Pan
SANDWICHES • GRILL
El Super Pan
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Rice & Beans
|$4.50
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
|Yuca Frita
|$4.50
Crispy fried yuca fries served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce
|Maduros
|$4.50
Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.