Atlanta Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Atlanta

KARV Kitchen image

 

KARV Kitchen

5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HORTA PITA$11.95
Spicy tzatziki, roasted zucchini,
baby portobello mushrooms,
red pepper, radish sprouts, quinoa,
Recommended meat: pickled red onion & radish
*This wrap is vegetarian. You can add chicken or pork souvla for an additional $2 or pulled lamb shank or beef short rib for an additional $3
KARV SALAD$10.95
Arcadian salad blend, arugula,
quinoa, chopped salsa,
Kalamata olives, feta, pickled
red onion & radish
Choice of our homemade dressings:
Creamy Dill Vinaigrette, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or
Mama P’s Famous Greek Dressing
Add your choice of
Chicken or Pork Souvla $2
CORN AVOCADO SALAD$10.95
Arcadian salad blend, tomato,
cucumber, roasted corn, sliced
avocado, kefalotyri cheese &
roasted Hungarian pepper
Choice of our homemade dressings:
Creamy Dill Vinaigrette, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or
Mama P’s Famous Greek Dressing
*Add your choice of
Chicken or Pork Souvla $2
More about KARV Kitchen
El Viñedo Local image

 

El Viñedo Local

730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Criollo$6.00
Traditional Uruguayan beef empanada, green olives, hard boiled egg
Arepa Pabellon$6.95
Braised beef or chicken sweet plantain, black beans, queso fresco
Arepa Reyna Pepiada$6.95
Avocado Springer Mountain Chicken salad
More about El Viñedo Local
Buteco image

TAPAS

Buteco

1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Savory Sampler$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
Churros$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
More about Buteco
Volare Bistro image

SANDWICHES

Volare Bistro

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chickpea Cakes$13.00
Handmade with smoked tomato sauce, gourmet mushrooms, asparagus tips,
pine nuts and Parmesan cheese.
Georgia Pecan Salad$8.00
Gourmet greens, pecans, cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette.
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Grilled or blackened salmon, sauteed spinach, farmers' market vegetables, citrus emulsion.
More about Volare Bistro
Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyoza$10.00
6 deep fried or pan fried pork dumplings
King Kong Roll$16.00
inside: spicy salmon, scallion, and tempura flakes outside: avocado, spicy aioli, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
Miso Soup$3.50
miso soup with "wakame" seaweed, tofu, and scallions
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Buena Vida Tapas & Sol

385 N Angier Ave NE suite 100, Atlanta

Avg 5 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Manchego Sliders$9.50
Spanish-style grass-fed ground beef, kings hawaiian, manchego, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli.
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Chunky, twice-fried potatoes, bravas sauce, garlic aioli.
Churros$6.00
Fried crispy and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with chocolate dipping sauce.
More about Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
El Burro Pollo image

 

El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Escabeche Salad$10.50
Mexican Canned Yellow fin tuna in Escabeche (spicy marinate) a top of Mixed Greens, our naked Slaw, tomatillo, sour cream and 3 chile sambal and finish with Toasted pumpkin seeds ... Light, Spicy and powerful salad!
Burro Pollo$11.25
The original that started it all! 3 chile marinated Springer Mountain Farm chicken served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
Beef Barbacoa Burrito$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
More about El Burro Pollo
Olive Bistro image

SALADS • TAPAS

Olive Bistro

1050 juniper st ne, Atlanta

Avg 4 (333 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Mediterranean Platter$10.00
Hummus Dip
More about Olive Bistro
Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Paella Seafood$39.50
Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron
Truffle Carbonara$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
Fried Artichokes$9.00
Artichoke hearts, lemon, mint aioli
More about Bulla Gastrobar
The Select image

 

The Select

6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burger$19.00
8oz black angus, L.T.O, dill pickle, russian dressing, cheddar
Roasted Spanish Octopus$17.00
carrot skordalia, califlower, green beans, nduja aioli, pickled onions
Miso Sea Bass$38.00
bok choy, pickled shiitake mushrooms, forbidden black rice, orange miso
More about The Select
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

661 Auburn Ave Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4889 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spring Rolls$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Bulla - Atlanta DO NOT USE image

 

Bulla - Atlanta DO NOT USE

60 11TH ST NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bulla - Atlanta DO NOT USE
Slush image

TAPAS

Slush

327 Edgewood Ave, Atlanta

Avg 3.8 (129 reviews)
Takeout
More about Slush
Negril Restaurant ATL image

 

Negril Restaurant ATL

30 N Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Negril Restaurant ATL

