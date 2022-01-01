Atlanta Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
More about KARV Kitchen
KARV Kitchen
5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee
|Popular items
|HORTA PITA
|$11.95
Spicy tzatziki, roasted zucchini,
baby portobello mushrooms,
red pepper, radish sprouts, quinoa,
Recommended meat: pickled red onion & radish
*This wrap is vegetarian. You can add chicken or pork souvla for an additional $2 or pulled lamb shank or beef short rib for an additional $3
|KARV SALAD
|$10.95
Arcadian salad blend, arugula,
quinoa, chopped salsa,
Kalamata olives, feta, pickled
red onion & radish
Choice of our homemade dressings:
Creamy Dill Vinaigrette, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or
Mama P’s Famous Greek Dressing
Add your choice of
Chicken or Pork Souvla $2
|CORN AVOCADO SALAD
|$10.95
Arcadian salad blend, tomato,
cucumber, roasted corn, sliced
avocado, kefalotyri cheese &
roasted Hungarian pepper
Choice of our homemade dressings:
Creamy Dill Vinaigrette, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or
Mama P’s Famous Greek Dressing
*Add your choice of
Chicken or Pork Souvla $2
More about El Viñedo Local
El Viñedo Local
730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Empanada Criollo
|$6.00
Traditional Uruguayan beef empanada, green olives, hard boiled egg
|Arepa Pabellon
|$6.95
Braised beef or chicken sweet plantain, black beans, queso fresco
|Arepa Reyna Pepiada
|$6.95
Avocado Springer Mountain Chicken salad
More about Buteco
TAPAS
Buteco
1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Savory Sampler
|$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
|Churros
|$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
|Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle
|$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
More about Volare Bistro
SANDWICHES
Volare Bistro
603 N Central Ave, Hapeville
|Popular items
|Chickpea Cakes
|$13.00
Handmade with smoked tomato sauce, gourmet mushrooms, asparagus tips,
pine nuts and Parmesan cheese.
|Georgia Pecan Salad
|$8.00
Gourmet greens, pecans, cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette.
|Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
Grilled or blackened salmon, sauteed spinach, farmers' market vegetables, citrus emulsion.
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$10.00
6 deep fried or pan fried pork dumplings
|King Kong Roll
|$16.00
inside: spicy salmon, scallion, and tempura flakes outside: avocado, spicy aioli, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
miso soup with "wakame" seaweed, tofu, and scallions
More about Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
385 N Angier Ave NE suite 100, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Manchego Sliders
|$9.50
Spanish-style grass-fed ground beef, kings hawaiian, manchego, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli.
|Patatas Bravas
|$8.00
Chunky, twice-fried potatoes, bravas sauce, garlic aioli.
|Churros
|$6.00
Fried crispy and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with chocolate dipping sauce.
More about El Burro Pollo
El Burro Pollo
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Escabeche Salad
|$10.50
Mexican Canned Yellow fin tuna in Escabeche (spicy marinate) a top of Mixed Greens, our naked Slaw, tomatillo, sour cream and 3 chile sambal and finish with Toasted pumpkin seeds ... Light, Spicy and powerful salad!
|Burro Pollo
|$11.25
The original that started it all! 3 chile marinated Springer Mountain Farm chicken served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
|Beef Barbacoa Burrito
|$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
More about Olive Bistro
SALADS • TAPAS
Olive Bistro
1050 juniper st ne, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
|Mediterranean Platter
|$10.00
|Hummus Dip
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Paella Seafood
|$39.50
Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron
|Truffle Carbonara
|$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
|Fried Artichokes
|$9.00
Artichoke hearts, lemon, mint aioli
More about The Select
The Select
6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$19.00
8oz black angus, L.T.O, dill pickle, russian dressing, cheddar
|Roasted Spanish Octopus
|$17.00
carrot skordalia, califlower, green beans, nduja aioli, pickled onions
|Miso Sea Bass
|$38.00
bok choy, pickled shiitake mushrooms, forbidden black rice, orange miso
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
661 Auburn Ave Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
|Korean Twice Fried Wings
|$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat