Atlanta Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Atlanta

TACOS

Rreal Tacos

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Carnitas$4.00
Slow cooked, Shredded
Al Pastor$4.00
Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
Empanadas (3)$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
Combo$9.99
Any 2 items with Mexican rice and beans.
La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.95
Seven Chicken wings with fries.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Grilled Steak Taco$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Yumbii - Brookwood

1927 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rib-Eye Beef$4.50
Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
Veggie$4.00
Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
Side Of Chips$1.00
Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
Burrito Supreme$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip, rice & beans. Choice of verde sauce or burrito sauce
Nachos Grandes$11.00
Mexi-beans, seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cilantro & sour cream.
SALADS

No Mas! Cantina

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Papas Locas$11.00
Rosemary potatoes, pico de gallo, cheese; topped with 2 eggs & sour cream
Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)$15.00
Wild Alaskan Pollock, jicama coleslaw, creamy chipotle sauce, fresh flour tortillas, refried beans and Mexican rice.
Burrito Grande$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, Mexican rice, queso, your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Escabeche Salad$10.50
Mexican Canned Yellow fin tuna in Escabeche (spicy marinate) a top of Mixed Greens, our naked Slaw, tomatillo, sour cream and 3 chile sambal and finish with Toasted pumpkin seeds ... Light, Spicy and powerful salad!
Burro Pollo$11.25
The original that started it all! 3 chile marinated Springer Mountain Farm chicken served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
Beef Barbacoa Burrito$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BGR Grille

1603 White Way, East Point

Avg 4.3 (2743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Wings$11.99
offered as Hot. Medium. Mild flavors
Classic Burger$9.99
8oz Chargrilled Burger (No Cheese)
Americana Burger$10.99
8oz Chargrilled Burger topped with American Cheese and Bacon
TACOS

Muchacho

904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TACO AL PASTOR$5.00
Braised spiced pork and pineapple, topped with sweet onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
TACO SNAPPER$7.00
flour tortilla, crispy tecate batter, fresh cabbage slaw, crema
TACO BARBACOA$5.00
Tender beef short rib slow-braised in a mild Adobo sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
FRENCH FRIES

Takorea

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.5 (1453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mahi Mahi Tako$4.25
Panko crusted Mahi Mahi, topped with our hoisin tartar sauce, gochujang sauce and tako salad
Bowl Meal$12.00
A Burrito in a bowl, choose your base of rice or salad, add your favorite protein, choice of a side of fries, chips&queso, rice, beans or 50/50 rice and beans
Bibim Bop$12.00
Traditional Korean Meal. Choice of rice or salad, topped with chilled seasoned veggies (spinach, mung beans, mushrooms, zucchini), your choice of protein and a fried egg.
TACOS

Minero

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Burrito$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
Chicken Burrito$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
Guacamole$12.00
Vegan.
Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead

2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Tacos$10.49
Tacos served on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions.
BBQ OINK$6.99
bbq sauce, haystack onions, bacon, cheddar cheese
MOOOHHHH$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
Corn tortillas filled with our hand pulled chicken, and topped with Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro, then rolled and baked and then topped with house-made tomatillo and red sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
Taco Choice
All tacos are served on flour tortillas but can be served on corn by notice. Also, all tacos contain dairy products so make sure to specify any preferences or allergies.
Taquitos Dorados$11.00
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.
Let's Taco Bout It Restaurant

3781 presidential pkwy, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai
Pollo Asado
El Capitan

8540 Roswell rd suite 400, sandy springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Velvet Taco - Atlanta

1115 Howell Mill Rd, Bldg 300, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yumbii - Toco Hills

2907 North Druid Hills Road Atlanta, GA, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taqueria La Luz

The Works/ 1235 Chattahoochee Ave Unit 29 30318, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
