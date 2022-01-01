Atlanta Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Atlanta
More about Rreal Tacos
TACOS
Rreal Tacos
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Pork Carnitas
|$4.00
Slow cooked, Shredded
|Al Pastor
|$4.00
Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
More about Tacos & Tequilas
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Southern Tacos
|$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
|Empanadas (3)
|$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
|Combo
|$9.99
Any 2 items with Mexican rice and beans.
More about La Costilla Grill
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.95
Seven Chicken wings with fries.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
More about Yumbii - Brookwood
Yumbii - Brookwood
1927 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Rib-Eye Beef
|$4.50
Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
|Veggie
|$4.00
Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
|Side Of Chips
|$1.00
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Southern Tacos
|$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
|Burrito Supreme
|$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip, rice & beans. Choice of verde sauce or burrito sauce
|Nachos Grandes
|$11.00
Mexi-beans, seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cilantro & sour cream.
More about No Mas! Cantina
SALADS
No Mas! Cantina
180 Walker St SW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Papas Locas
|$11.00
Rosemary potatoes, pico de gallo, cheese; topped with 2 eggs & sour cream
|Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)
|$15.00
Wild Alaskan Pollock, jicama coleslaw, creamy chipotle sauce, fresh flour tortillas, refried beans and Mexican rice.
|Burrito Grande
|$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, Mexican rice, queso, your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
More about El Burro Pollo
El Burro Pollo
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Escabeche Salad
|$10.50
Mexican Canned Yellow fin tuna in Escabeche (spicy marinate) a top of Mixed Greens, our naked Slaw, tomatillo, sour cream and 3 chile sambal and finish with Toasted pumpkin seeds ... Light, Spicy and powerful salad!
|Burro Pollo
|$11.25
The original that started it all! 3 chile marinated Springer Mountain Farm chicken served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
|Beef Barbacoa Burrito
|$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
More about BGR Grille
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BGR Grille
1603 White Way, East Point
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$11.99
offered as Hot. Medium. Mild flavors
|Classic Burger
|$9.99
8oz Chargrilled Burger (No Cheese)
|Americana Burger
|$10.99
8oz Chargrilled Burger topped with American Cheese and Bacon
More about Muchacho
TACOS
Muchacho
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|Popular items
|TACO AL PASTOR
|$5.00
Braised spiced pork and pineapple, topped with sweet onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
|TACO SNAPPER
|$7.00
flour tortilla, crispy tecate batter, fresh cabbage slaw, crema
|TACO BARBACOA
|$5.00
Tender beef short rib slow-braised in a mild Adobo sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
More about Takorea
FRENCH FRIES
Takorea
4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Popular items
|Mahi Mahi Tako
|$4.25
Panko crusted Mahi Mahi, topped with our hoisin tartar sauce, gochujang sauce and tako salad
|Bowl Meal
|$12.00
A Burrito in a bowl, choose your base of rice or salad, add your favorite protein, choice of a side of fries, chips&queso, rice, beans or 50/50 rice and beans
|Bibim Bop
|$12.00
Traditional Korean Meal. Choice of rice or salad, topped with chilled seasoned veggies (spinach, mung beans, mushrooms, zucchini), your choice of protein and a fried egg.
More about Minero
TACOS
Minero
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Steak Burrito
|$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
|Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Vegan.
More about Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta
|Popular items
|3 Tacos
|$10.49
Tacos served on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions.
|BBQ OINK
|$6.99
bbq sauce, haystack onions, bacon, cheddar cheese
|MOOOHHHH
|$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Pulled Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
Corn tortillas filled with our hand pulled chicken, and topped with Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro, then rolled and baked and then topped with house-made tomatillo and red sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
|Taco Choice
All tacos are served on flour tortillas but can be served on corn by notice. Also, all tacos contain dairy products so make sure to specify any preferences or allergies.
|Taquitos Dorados
|$11.00
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.
More about Let's Taco Bout It Restaurant
Let's Taco Bout It Restaurant
3781 presidential pkwy, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Thai
|Pollo Asado
More about Taqueria La Luz
Taqueria La Luz
The Works/ 1235 Chattahoochee Ave Unit 29 30318, Atlanta