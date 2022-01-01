Atlanta pizza restaurants you'll love
Pomodoro Bella
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta
|Pepperoni
|$16.50
San Marzano Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozz, Micro Basil
|Margherita
|$18.00
San Marzano Sauce, Mozz, Basil
|Rocket
|$9.00
Candied Pecans, Fennel, Apple, Lemon Popppy Vin
Formaggio Mio
2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta
Popular items
|personal cheese
|$9.95
|Margarita--Family
|$23.95
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$13.95
il Giallo
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine Hearts, Focaccia Breadcrumbs, Grana
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
Arugula, Pistachios, Ricotta Salata, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Crazy Lasagna, Bolognese
|$22.00
Traditional Veal and Pork Bolognese
Atwood's Pizza Cafe
817 West Peachtree St A105, Atlanta
Popular items
|Caesar
|$4.00
Romaine, radicchio, tomato, croutons, american grana, hard-boiled egg, caesar dressing.
|Red Base
|$10.00
House red sauce, Mozzarella-provolone, Parmesan, oregano, Romano.
|12" Lazy Cat
|$14.00
Red sauce, meatballs, Mozzarella-provolone, ricotta cream, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, oregano, garlic, Romano.
Novo Cucina
5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
Popular items
|Caesar
|$11.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmigiano, caesar dressing
|Rigatoni alla Salsiccia
|$15.00
Rigatoni, sage, cream, sweet sausage ragu, ricotta salata
|Margherita
|$14.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, olive oil; tomato sauce
Glide Pizza
659 Auburn Ave, Atlanta
Popular items
|Sticker
|$1.00
Glide Pizzas Logo Sticker.
Approximately 2.5”x3”
|20" CHEESE
|$26.00
|GARLIC BASE (WHITE BASE, NO SAUCE)
|$28.00
Slim & Husky's
1016 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta
Popular items
|Online BYO
Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art.
|PREAM
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
|Slim Salad
|$3.50
Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix and Any 3 Vegetables
Triple Jay’s Pizza
1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
Popular items
|20" New York Style
|$19.00
Our delicious red sauce with our cheese blend and our signature crust!
|8" X 10" SM Detroit
|$12.00
Detroit-style pizza is a rectangular pizza with a thick crispy and chewy crust. Detroit Style Pizza got its start in the mid 1940's! Instead of using traditional round pans, in true Motor City fashion, the originators baked their pizza in square, blue steel automotive parts pans that allowed the outer edges of cheese to caramelize, forming a delicious golden brown cheese barrier around the perimeter of the pie.
|New York Da Meats
|$23.00
A carnivorous mix of pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, regular bacon on top of our red sauce and cheese blend!
Hearth Pizza Tavern
5992 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs
Popular items
|Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$7.00
Hand-cut, twice-fried Idaho potatoes, american grana, white truffle aioli.
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Pancetta lardons, american grana, balsamic-port glaze.
|8" Simply Red
|$7.00
Red sauce, garlic oil, cheese blend, Parmesan, fresh herbs.
Howell's Kitchen and Bar
1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
crispy, lemon creme fraiche, honey, bacon
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese -or- buttermilk ranch dressing
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
cold smoked, hand breaded, pomodoro sauce
Slim & Husky's
581 Metropolitan Pkwy, Atlanta
Popular items
|Online BYO
Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art.
|2 For $22 Husky Pizzas
|$11.00
Get 2 2 topping Huskys for $22.
|Smoking Herb with Salmon
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown
708 Spring Street, Atlanta
Popular items
|Knuckies Deluxe
|$15.95
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Chicken Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Aged Parmesan
|14" Build Your Own
|$7.95
|Bread Sticks
|$4.99
Plant Based Pizza and More
8540 roswell rd, atlanta ga
Popular items
|Vegan Deluxe Pizza
|$21.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Squash, Zucchini & Black Olives.
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch Base, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Vegan Chick'n (Wheat-Gluten), Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Drizzled With Ranch & Buffalo Sauce.
|Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza
|$23.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)
Stoners Pizza Joint
120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
Popular items
|Stoner's Snack Attack
|$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
|Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs
6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
Popular items
|#15 Chipotle Turkey Club
|$8.99
OVENGOLD® Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo
|#35 The Knuckie!
|$8.99
loaded with Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Knuckies 1,000 Island dressing
|#18 The French Dip
|$10.95
loaded with Boar’s Head Deluxe® Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Onions, Tangy Bistro Mayo, and Savory Au Jus
Grant Central Pizza East
1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE, Atlanta
Popular items
|Large (16")
|$18.00
Build your own: hand-tossed NY style crust, with a thin layer of homemade sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella.
|Slice
|$3.25
Build your own: on big NY cheese slice. Upgrade to Sicilian crust $.50
|Large Specialty (16")
|$18.00
Choose from one of our Specialty Pizzas.
Galla's Pizza
4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee
Popular items
|10 wings ( All Same)
|$14.50
|6 Wings
|$8.99
|Ranch
|$0.60
Antico Roma
1093 Hemphill ave nw, Atlanta
Popular items
|PROSCIUTTO Di PARMA
|$18.00
Prosciutto Di PARMA 18 months , fior Di latte sorrentina, arucola , lemon.
|Pizzetta ( tomato & mozzarella )
|$12.75
Organic tomato, fresh mozzarella and pecorino ,
|MORTADELLA & RICOTTA
|$14.75
Mortadella ( bologna ) w hand dipped ricotta , bronte ( sicily ) pistachio pesto.
Little Five Points Pizza
422 Seminole Ave NE, Atlanta
Popular items
|Garlic Bites 5 Count
|$2.00
|Sicilian Cheese
|$19.97
|Coke
|$2.75