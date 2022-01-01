Atlanta pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Atlanta

Main pic

 

Pomodoro Bella

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$16.50
San Marzano Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozz, Micro Basil
Margherita$18.00
San Marzano Sauce, Mozz, Basil
Rocket$9.00
Candied Pecans, Fennel, Apple, Lemon Popppy Vin
More about Pomodoro Bella
Formaggio Mio image

PIZZA

Formaggio Mio

2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
personal cheese$9.95
Margarita--Family$23.95
Mozzarella Sticks$13.95
More about Formaggio Mio
il Giallo image

 

il Giallo

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine Hearts, Focaccia Breadcrumbs, Grana
Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
Arugula, Pistachios, Ricotta Salata, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Crazy Lasagna, Bolognese$22.00
Traditional Veal and Pork Bolognese
More about il Giallo
Atwood's Pizza Cafe image

 

Atwood's Pizza Cafe

817 West Peachtree St A105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar$4.00
Romaine, radicchio, tomato, croutons, american grana, hard-boiled egg, caesar dressing.
Red Base$10.00
House red sauce, Mozzarella-provolone, Parmesan, oregano, Romano.
12" Lazy Cat$14.00
Red sauce, meatballs, Mozzarella-provolone, ricotta cream, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, oregano, garlic, Romano.
More about Atwood's Pizza Cafe
Novo Cucina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Novo Cucina

5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.6 (921 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$11.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmigiano, caesar dressing
Rigatoni alla Salsiccia$15.00
Rigatoni, sage, cream, sweet sausage ragu, ricotta salata
Margherita$14.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, olive oil; tomato sauce
More about Novo Cucina
Glide Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Glide Pizza

659 Auburn Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sticker$1.00
Glide Pizzas Logo Sticker.
Approximately 2.5”x3”
20" CHEESE$26.00
GARLIC BASE (WHITE BASE, NO SAUCE)$28.00
More about Glide Pizza
Slim & Husky's image

 

Slim & Husky's

1016 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Online BYO
Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art.
PREAM$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
Slim Salad$3.50
Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix and Any 3 Vegetables
More about Slim & Husky's
Triple Jay’s Pizza image

PIZZA

Triple Jay’s Pizza

1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
20" New York Style$19.00
Our delicious red sauce with our cheese blend and our signature crust!
8" X 10" SM Detroit$12.00
Detroit-style pizza is a rectangular pizza with a thick crispy and chewy crust. Detroit Style Pizza got its start in the mid 1940's! Instead of using traditional round pans, in true Motor City fashion, the originators baked their pizza in square, blue steel automotive parts pans that allowed the outer edges of cheese to caramelize, forming a delicious golden brown cheese barrier around the perimeter of the pie.
New York Da Meats$23.00
A carnivorous mix of pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, regular bacon on top of our red sauce and cheese blend!
More about Triple Jay’s Pizza
Hearth Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA

Hearth Pizza Tavern

5992 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (838 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Parmesan Truffle Fries$7.00
Hand-cut, twice-fried Idaho potatoes, american grana, white truffle aioli.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Pancetta lardons, american grana, balsamic-port glaze.
8" Simply Red$7.00
Red sauce, garlic oil, cheese blend, Parmesan, fresh herbs.
More about Hearth Pizza Tavern
Howell's Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Howell's Kitchen and Bar

1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (873 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
crispy, lemon creme fraiche, honey, bacon
Chicken Wings$14.00
buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese -or- buttermilk ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
cold smoked, hand breaded, pomodoro sauce
More about Howell's Kitchen and Bar
Slim & Husky's image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON

Slim & Husky's

581 Metropolitan Pkwy, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (2751 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Online BYO
Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art.
2 For $22 Husky Pizzas$11.00
Get 2 2 topping Huskys for $22.
Smoking Herb with Salmon$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
More about Slim & Husky's
Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown image

 

Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown

708 Spring Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Knuckies Deluxe$15.95
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Chicken Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Aged Parmesan
14" Build Your Own$7.95
Bread Sticks$4.99
More about Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown
Plant Based Pizza and More image

 

Plant Based Pizza and More

8540 roswell rd, atlanta ga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Deluxe Pizza$21.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Squash, Zucchini & Black Olives.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza$24.00
Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch Base, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Vegan Chick'n (Wheat-Gluten), Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Drizzled With Ranch & Buffalo Sauce.
Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza$23.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)
More about Plant Based Pizza and More
Stoners Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoners Pizza Joint

120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Stoners Pizza Joint
Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs image

 

Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs

6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#15 Chipotle Turkey Club$8.99
OVENGOLD® Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo
#35 The Knuckie!$8.99
loaded with Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Knuckies 1,000 Island dressing
#18 The French Dip$10.95
loaded with Boar’s Head Deluxe® Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Onions, Tangy Bistro Mayo, and Savory Au Jus
More about Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs
Grant Central Pizza East image

PIZZA

Grant Central Pizza East

1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large (16")$18.00
Build your own: hand-tossed NY style crust, with a thin layer of homemade sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella.
Slice$3.25
Build your own: on big NY cheese slice. Upgrade to Sicilian crust $.50
Large Specialty (16")$18.00
Choose from one of our Specialty Pizzas.
More about Grant Central Pizza East
Galla's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Galla's Pizza

4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee

Avg 4.1 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 wings ( All Same)$14.50
6 Wings$8.99
Ranch$0.60
More about Galla's Pizza
Antico Roma image

PIZZA

Antico Roma

1093 Hemphill ave nw, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (4179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PROSCIUTTO Di PARMA$18.00
Prosciutto Di PARMA 18 months , fior Di latte sorrentina, arucola , lemon.
Pizzetta ( tomato & mozzarella )$12.75
Organic tomato, fresh mozzarella and pecorino ,
MORTADELLA & RICOTTA$14.75
Mortadella ( bologna ) w hand dipped ricotta , bronte ( sicily ) pistachio pesto.
More about Antico Roma
Little Five Points Pizza image

PIZZA

Little Five Points Pizza

422 Seminole Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (988 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Bites 5 Count$2.00
Sicilian Cheese$19.97
Coke$2.75
More about Little Five Points Pizza
6ix Restaurant & Lounge image

 

6ix Restaurant & Lounge

904 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 6ix Restaurant & Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Atlanta

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Grits

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston