Atlanta ramen spots you'll love
Must-try ramen spots in Atlanta
More about Okiboru Ramen/Tsukemen- Sandy Springs
Okiboru Ramen/Tsukemen- Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Road Suite 800, Sandy Springs
|Popular items
|Spicy Tori Paitan
|$14.00
Spicy rich chicken broth | Chicken karaage | Soft boiled egg | Spinach | Scallion | Medium Noodles
|Okiboru Buns
|$7.00
Our famous bao bun from Okiboru LA! One order contains 2 buns.
|Tonkotsu
|$12.50
Traditional rich pork broth | Pork chashu | Soft boiled egg | Scallion | Thin noodles
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Street Ramen
|$12.00
Thick ramen tossed in fresh garlic oil & a savory semi sweet sauce, served with soft boiled egg, fried shallots, fresh cucumber salad & scallions. Vegetarian Friendly. *Vegan Option Available.
|Chicken Pot Stickers
|$10.50
Home ground chicken and veggie dumplings made from scratch grilled on hot teppan. Served with Asian balsamic & ginger dipping sauce.
|Roasted Sesame Sticky Fries
|$8.95
Aromatic, savory, sweet & sticky leaving you wanting more!
More about Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
YAKITORI • SOUPS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Steamed pork dumplings with a sweet shoyu dipping sauce.
|Edamame
|$5.00
Soybeans, steamed with sea-salt.
|Yasai
|$13.00
Vegetable broth, stir-fried carrots & cabbage, spinach, soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, sesame seeds.
More about SAKURA RAMEN BAR
SAKURA RAMEN BAR
1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta
|Popular items
|GYOZA
|$6.00
6 (pc) Fried Veggie dumplings with ponzu & scallions
|LEMON PEPPER TOGARASHI WINGS
|$11.00
1lb, 24 hour brined wings, lemon pepper togarashi dry rub with asian pickles & ranch
|CHICKEN KARAAGE
|$7.00
Twice fried chicken dark meat topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
More about Sukoshi
Sukoshi
1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Popular items
|SUSHI ROLL COMBO
|$17.50
Your choice of one basic roll, and one signature roll
|EMPEROR CHICKEN
|$13.50
Crispy chicken tossed in homemade spicy chili glazed
|SAKE TO ME POKE
|$14.00
salmon, avocado, truffle ponzu, wonton crunch
More about Lifting Noodles Ramen
Lifting Noodles Ramen
925 Battery Avenue Southeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|ChicKEN Ramen
|$15.00
Creamy broth, grilled chicken, noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, fried onions, & roasted seaweed