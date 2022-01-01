Atlanta ramen spots you'll love

Must-try ramen spots in Atlanta

Okiboru Ramen/Tsukemen- Sandy Springs image

 

Okiboru Ramen/Tsukemen- Sandy Springs

6125 Roswell Road Suite 800, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Tori Paitan$14.00
Spicy rich chicken broth | Chicken karaage | Soft boiled egg | Spinach | Scallion | Medium Noodles
Okiboru Buns$7.00
Our famous bao bun from Okiboru LA! One order contains 2 buns.
Tonkotsu$12.50
Traditional rich pork broth | Pork chashu | Soft boiled egg | Scallion | Thin noodles
More about Okiboru Ramen/Tsukemen- Sandy Springs
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki image

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Street Ramen$12.00
Thick ramen tossed in fresh garlic oil & a savory semi sweet sauce, served with soft boiled egg, fried shallots, fresh cucumber salad & scallions. Vegetarian Friendly. *Vegan Option Available.
Chicken Pot Stickers$10.50
Home ground chicken and veggie dumplings made from scratch grilled on hot teppan. Served with Asian balsamic & ginger dipping sauce.
Roasted Sesame Sticky Fries$8.95
Aromatic, savory, sweet & sticky leaving you wanting more!
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori image

YAKITORI • SOUPS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori

675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (457 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gyoza$7.00
Steamed pork dumplings with a sweet shoyu dipping sauce.
Edamame$5.00
Soybeans, steamed with sea-salt.
Yasai$13.00
Vegetable broth, stir-fried carrots & cabbage, spinach, soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, sesame seeds.
More about Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
SAKURA RAMEN BAR image

 

SAKURA RAMEN BAR

1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GYOZA$6.00
6 (pc) Fried Veggie dumplings with ponzu & scallions
LEMON PEPPER TOGARASHI WINGS$11.00
1lb, 24 hour brined wings, lemon pepper togarashi dry rub with asian pickles & ranch
CHICKEN KARAAGE$7.00
Twice fried chicken dark meat topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
More about SAKURA RAMEN BAR
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SUSHI ROLL COMBO$17.50
Your choice of one basic roll, and one signature roll
EMPEROR CHICKEN$13.50
Crispy chicken tossed in homemade spicy chili glazed
SAKE TO ME POKE$14.00
salmon, avocado, truffle ponzu, wonton crunch
More about Sukoshi
Lifting Noodles Ramen image

 

Lifting Noodles Ramen

925 Battery Avenue Southeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ChicKEN Ramen$15.00
Creamy broth, grilled chicken, noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, fried onions, & roasted seaweed
More about Lifting Noodles Ramen
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rainbow Roll$11.95
Spicy Crunchy Shrimp$6.50
California Roll$5.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown

