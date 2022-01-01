Atlanta salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Atlanta

Fresh to Order image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
More about Fresh to Order
Main pic

 

Pomodoro Bella

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$16.50
San Marzano Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozz, Micro Basil
Margherita$18.00
San Marzano Sauce, Mozz, Basil
Rocket$9.00
Candied Pecans, Fennel, Apple, Lemon Popppy Vin
More about Pomodoro Bella
Fresh to Order image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
Southwest Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
Asian Salad$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
More about Fresh to Order
Brack's Kitchen image

SALADS

Brack's Kitchen

3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Saturday In The Park$11.99
Steak And Gravy$16.29
Spaghetti & Turkey Meatball$13.49
More about Brack's Kitchen
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Pimento Cheese Fries$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

275 Memorial Dr., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Farm Burger
Get Fruity Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Get Fruity Cafe

3707 Main Street, College Park

Avg 4.2 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Chicken$8.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onions Finished w/Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
Jermakin Me Krazy$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, w/Sliced Red Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce & Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
More about Get Fruity Cafe
Cafe At Pharr Vinings image

 

Cafe At Pharr Vinings

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Walnut Salad Plate$12.99
All white meat chicken blended with touch of mayo, crushed walnuts, golden raisins. Served on a bed of our spring lettuce mix. A Pharr favorite for more than 20 years!!
Curry Sandwich$11.99
Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread
Celery Salad Plate$12.99
Our most traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken mixed with a touch of mayo and chopped celery.
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (6021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
More about Farm Burger
Stoners Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoners Pizza Joint

120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Stoners Pizza Joint
Bantam And Biddy image

 

Bantam And Biddy

264 19th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sd Bacon$4.00
2 Eggs$4.00
Latte
More about Bantam And Biddy
6ix Restaurant & Lounge image

 

6ix Restaurant & Lounge

904 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 6ix Restaurant & Lounge
Spice house - Buckhead image

 

Spice house - Buckhead

2591 Piedmont road ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rasta pasta$15.00
penne pasta, broccolini, bell peppers, onions, parmesan cream jerk sauce
Lobster Mac$27.00
Cheesy Mac n Cheese tossed with Shrimp and topped with a fried Lobster Tail
More about Spice house - Buckhead

