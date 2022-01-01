Atlanta salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Atlanta
More about Fresh to Order
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
|Grilled Salmon Panini
|$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
More about Pomodoro Bella
Pomodoro Bella
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$16.50
San Marzano Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozz, Micro Basil
|Margherita
|$18.00
San Marzano Sauce, Mozz, Basil
|Rocket
|$9.00
Candied Pecans, Fennel, Apple, Lemon Popppy Vin
More about Brack's Kitchen
SALADS
Brack's Kitchen
3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Saturday In The Park
|$11.99
|Steak And Gravy
|$16.29
|Spaghetti & Turkey Meatball
|$13.49
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger
4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta
|Popular items
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Pimento Cheese Fries
|$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
More about Get Fruity Cafe
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Get Fruity Cafe
3707 Main Street, College Park
|Popular items
|Avocado Chicken
|$8.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onions Finished w/Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
|Jermakin Me Krazy
|$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, w/Sliced Red Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce & Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
|Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad
|$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Walnut Salad Plate
|$12.99
All white meat chicken blended with touch of mayo, crushed walnuts, golden raisins. Served on a bed of our spring lettuce mix. A Pharr favorite for more than 20 years!!
|Curry Sandwich
|$11.99
Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread
|Celery Salad Plate
|$12.99
Our most traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken mixed with a touch of mayo and chopped celery.
More about Farm Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|No. 1 - Farm Burger
|$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
|No. 4 - The Chicken Burger
|$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
More about Stoners Pizza Joint
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoners Pizza Joint
120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Stoner's Snack Attack
|$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
|Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Bantam And Biddy
Bantam And Biddy
264 19th Street NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Sd Bacon
|$4.00
|2 Eggs
|$4.00
|Latte