Atlanta seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Atlanta
More about Wagaya - Emory
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Devil's Breath
|$13.50
spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, topped with seared tuna, spicy aioli, garlic chips, spicy tobiko
|California Roll
|$5.50
|Rainbow Roll
|$11.95
More about SOHO American Bistro
SOHO American Bistro
4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Burger
|$16.00
|Calamari
|$14.00
|Artisan Lettuce Salad
|$9.00
More about The Pig & The Pearl
The Pig & The Pearl
1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Wings (8 Pieces)
|$11.50
8 Count Smoked Jumbo Wings
* Gluten Free
|GG Banana Pudding Cheesecake
|$6.00
You Need This. #treatyourself
|LG Mac+Chz
|$10.00
*Contains Dairy/Gluten
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
3807 Main Street, College Park
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$32.00
Twelve (12) Smoked or Dry Rub or wings served with two (2) sides
|Shrimp Plate
|$18.00
Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with you choice of two (2) sides
|Half Rack Ribs
|$24.00
Approximately Six (6) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Turkey Leg
|$23.00
Smoked Turkey leg served with two (2) sides
|Combo Plates
|$21.00
Your choice of two (2) meats served with two (2) sides
|Ribs (4 Bones)
|$18.00
Four (4) pork sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Dantanna's Classic Burger
|$16.00
|Peppered Salmon Filet
|$28.00
|Garlic Shrimp Fettuccine
|$26.00
More about Louisiana Bistreaux
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Louisiana Bistreaux
3312 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Fried Catfish
|$16.99
Lightly dusted in corn flour and fried.
|Shrimp Etouffee
|$19.99
Shrimp sauteed in our etouffee sauce with white rice.
|Tenderloin Filet Orleans
|$29.99
Three 4 oz tenderloin filets topped with crawfish and lump crabmeat in our seasoned butter, served with brabant potatoes.
More about Wagaya - Midtown
Wagaya - Midtown
339 14th St NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Rainbow Roll
|$11.95
|Spicy Crunchy Shrimp
|$6.50
|California Roll
|$5.50
More about Octopus Kitchen
Octopus Kitchen
1551 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Whole Mediterranean Sea Bass
|$39.00
Head-on butterfly oven-roasted Mediterranean sea bass served w/ basmati rice, mixed green salad, lemon caper on the side.
(can be served w/o head or tails upon request.)
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
Crispy rings of calamari w/ zucchini chips served with chipotle sauce.
|Chef's Sautéed Octopus
|$33.00
Potatoes, broccoli, mirepoix, spicy tomato sauce, served w/ basmati rice.