Atlanta seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Atlanta

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Devil's Breath$13.50
spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, topped with seared tuna, spicy aioli, garlic chips, spicy tobiko
California Roll$5.50
Rainbow Roll$11.95
SOHO American Bistro image

 

SOHO American Bistro

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$16.00
Calamari$14.00
Artisan Lettuce Salad$9.00
The Pig & The Pearl image

 

The Pig & The Pearl

1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings (8 Pieces)$11.50
8 Count Smoked Jumbo Wings
* Gluten Free
GG Banana Pudding Cheesecake$6.00
You Need This. #treatyourself
LG Mac+Chz$10.00
*Contains Dairy/Gluten
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South image

 

Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South

3807 Main Street, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12 Wings$32.00
Twelve (12) Smoked or Dry Rub or wings served with two (2) sides
Shrimp Plate$18.00
Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with you choice of two (2) sides
Half Rack Ribs$24.00
Approximately Six (6) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Leg$23.00
Smoked Turkey leg served with two (2) sides
Combo Plates$21.00
Your choice of two (2) meats served with two (2) sides
Ribs (4 Bones)$18.00
Four (4) pork sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dantanna's Classic Burger$16.00
Peppered Salmon Filet$28.00
Garlic Shrimp Fettuccine$26.00
Louisiana Bistreaux image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Louisiana Bistreaux

3312 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (853 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Catfish$16.99
Lightly dusted in corn flour and fried.
Shrimp Etouffee$19.99
Shrimp sauteed in our etouffee sauce with white rice.
Tenderloin Filet Orleans$29.99
Three 4 oz tenderloin filets topped with crawfish and lump crabmeat in our seasoned butter, served with brabant potatoes.
El Capitan image

 

El Capitan

8540 Roswell rd suite 400, sandy springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rainbow Roll$11.95
Spicy Crunchy Shrimp$6.50
California Roll$5.50
Restaurant banner

 

Octopus Kitchen

1551 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Mediterranean Sea Bass$39.00
Head-on butterfly oven-roasted Mediterranean sea bass served w/ basmati rice, mixed green salad, lemon caper on the side.
(can be served w/o head or tails upon request.)
Fried Calamari$15.00
Crispy rings of calamari w/ zucchini chips served with chipotle sauce.
Chef's Sautéed Octopus$33.00
Potatoes, broccoli, mirepoix, spicy tomato sauce, served w/ basmati rice.
Restaurant banner

 

Sea Salt Restaurant & Bar

1044 Greenwood Ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
