Atlanta soul food restaurants you'll love

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Must-try soul food restaurants in Atlanta

Belen de la Cruz image

 

Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries

1235 Chattahoochee Ave Nw, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BEEF$3.50
CHICKEN CHEESE$3.50
CHEESE BEEF$3.50
More about Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries
BQE Restaurant and Lounge image

 

BQE Restaurant and Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$13.00
seafood gumbo$10.00
Shrimp &Grits$22.00
More about BQE Restaurant and Lounge
The Busy Bee Cafe image

 

The Busy Bee Cafe

810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken (Two Piece)$18.00
Two Pieces of Chicken Fried or Smothered Over Rice. Voted Atlanta's BEST Fried Chicken!
Fried Chicken (Six Wings)$19.00
Six Piece of Chicken Wings Fried or Smothered Over Rice. Voted Atlanta's BEST Fried Chicken!
Baked Chicken w/Cornbread Dressing$21.00
A Quarter Chicken Smothered in its Own Gravy And Served w/Cranberry Sauce
More about The Busy Bee Cafe
Peach Cobbler Cafe image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Peach Cobbler Cafe

2221 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Peach Cobbler Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Atlanta

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Grits

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston