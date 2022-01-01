Atlanta Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Atlanta

Belen de la Cruz image

 

Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries

1235 Chattahoochee Ave Nw, Atlanta

Popular items
BEEF$3.50
CHICKEN CHEESE$3.50
CHEESE BEEF$3.50
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta image

 

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

Popular items
Chicken Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
Chicken & Waffle$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
Pimento Omelet$16.50
Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5
Bantam and Biddy image

 

Bantam and Biddy

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

Popular items
Chicken Tenders Appetizer (GF)
Choose sweet chipotle or regular! Comes with choice of sauce. (GF) (Spicy contains coconut sugar)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
lettuce, bread & butter pickles, mayo on jalapeño cheddar or potato bun. Choice of one side.
Shrimp Basket (GF)$15.25
6 Gulf Shrimp (choice of spicy or regular), creole mayo sauce, 2 sides. Served with lemon and our GF jalapeño cornbread.
The Busy Bee Cafe image

 

The Busy Bee Cafe

810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta

Popular items
Fried Chicken (Two Piece)$18.00
Two Pieces of Chicken Fried or Smothered Over Rice. Voted Atlanta's BEST Fried Chicken!
Fried Chicken (Six Wings)$19.00
Six Piece of Chicken Wings Fried or Smothered Over Rice. Voted Atlanta's BEST Fried Chicken!
Baked Chicken w/Cornbread Dressing$21.00
A Quarter Chicken Smothered in its Own Gravy And Served w/Cranberry Sauce
Restaurant 10 image

 

Restaurant 10

10 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta

Popular items
Vegetable Plate (3)$10.00
Lemon Pepper Chicken$12.95
Chicken Club$11.95
Southern Queenz image

 

Southern Queenz

1648 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta

Popular items
Protein & Grits$27.00
fried catfish, shrimp,or salmon | boursin cheese grits | peppers & onions | garlic butter wine sauce
Southern Crown$27.00
Southern fried chicken | collards | mac + cheese | yams | cornbread | picante sauce
Kirkwood Chicken & Waffles$23.00
fried chicken wings | assorted berries | house syrup | powder sugar
Folk Art - Highland image

 

Folk Art - Highland

465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta

Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED$15.99
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
ABLT$10.99
a.b.l.t
4 pc apple bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce & mustard seed mayo
Add Two Fried Egg for $1.25
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image

 

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta

Popular items
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
Salmon Alfredo$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
Southern Belle & Georgia Boy image

 

Southern Belle & Georgia Boy

1043 Ponce de Leon, Atlanta

Popular items
Cali-Burger$12.00
Double meat. Double cheese. Griddled onions. Lettuce. Tomato. Burger spread.
Doggy Bag$6.00
For the pup that's gotten you through quarantine - Southern Belle house-made treats for your best friend.
3 Courses - Southern Belle at Home - Serves 2$58.00
**Serves 2 - No substitutions**
Mukja Korean Fried Chicken image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mukja Korean Fried Chicken

933 Peachtree St NE Suite 951, Atlanta

Popular items
Super Bowl Party Pack (Pre-Order)$60.00
1 Whole Bird + 8 Sliders + Mac 'n Cheese + Korean Slaw + "The Standard" Salad +
Honey Butter/Soy Garlic/Sweet Heat Sauces (Feeds 3-4)
HAVEN Restaurant and Bar image

 

HAVEN Restaurant and Bar

1441 Dresden Drive NE, Suite 160, Atlanta

Peach Cobbler Cafe image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Peach Cobbler Cafe

2221 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

Restaurant banner

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

668 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta

Popular items
PORK SANDWICH$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
KID TENDERS$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
