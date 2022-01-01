Atlanta Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Atlanta
Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries
1235 Chattahoochee Ave Nw, Atlanta
|Popular items
|BEEF
|$3.50
|CHICKEN CHEESE
|$3.50
|CHEESE BEEF
|$3.50
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
|Chicken & Waffle
|$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
|Pimento Omelet
|$16.50
Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5
Bantam and Biddy
1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders Appetizer (GF)
Choose sweet chipotle or regular! Comes with choice of sauce. (GF) (Spicy contains coconut sugar)
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
lettuce, bread & butter pickles, mayo on jalapeño cheddar or potato bun. Choice of one side.
|Shrimp Basket (GF)
|$15.25
6 Gulf Shrimp (choice of spicy or regular), creole mayo sauce, 2 sides. Served with lemon and our GF jalapeño cornbread.
The Busy Bee Cafe
810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken (Two Piece)
|$18.00
Two Pieces of Chicken Fried or Smothered Over Rice. Voted Atlanta's BEST Fried Chicken!
|Fried Chicken (Six Wings)
|$19.00
Six Piece of Chicken Wings Fried or Smothered Over Rice. Voted Atlanta's BEST Fried Chicken!
|Baked Chicken w/Cornbread Dressing
|$21.00
A Quarter Chicken Smothered in its Own Gravy And Served w/Cranberry Sauce
Restaurant 10
10 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta
|Popular items
|Vegetable Plate (3)
|$10.00
|Lemon Pepper Chicken
|$12.95
|Chicken Club
|$11.95
Southern Queenz
1648 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Protein & Grits
|$27.00
fried catfish, shrimp,or salmon | boursin cheese grits | peppers & onions | garlic butter wine sauce
|Southern Crown
|$27.00
Southern fried chicken | collards | mac + cheese | yams | cornbread | picante sauce
|Kirkwood Chicken & Waffles
|$23.00
fried chicken wings | assorted berries | house syrup | powder sugar
Folk Art - Highland
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta
|Popular items
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
|FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED
|$15.99
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
|ABLT
|$10.99
a.b.l.t
4 pc apple bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce & mustard seed mayo
Add Two Fried Egg for $1.25
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
|Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
|Salmon Alfredo
|$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
Southern Belle & Georgia Boy
1043 Ponce de Leon, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Cali-Burger
|$12.00
Double meat. Double cheese. Griddled onions. Lettuce. Tomato. Burger spread.
|Doggy Bag
|$6.00
For the pup that's gotten you through quarantine - Southern Belle house-made treats for your best friend.
|3 Courses - Southern Belle at Home - Serves 2
|$58.00
**Serves 2 - No substitutions**
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mukja Korean Fried Chicken
933 Peachtree St NE Suite 951, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Super Bowl Party Pack (Pre-Order)
|$60.00
1 Whole Bird + 8 Sliders + Mac 'n Cheese + Korean Slaw + "The Standard" Salad +
Honey Butter/Soy Garlic/Sweet Heat Sauces (Feeds 3-4)
HAVEN Restaurant and Bar
1441 Dresden Drive NE, Suite 160, Atlanta
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Peach Cobbler Cafe
2221 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
668 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta
|Popular items
|PORK SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
|KID TENDERS
|$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.