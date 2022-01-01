Atlanta steakhouses you'll love
Must-try steakhouses in Atlanta
More about La Costilla Grill
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.95
Seven Chicken wings with fries.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
More about Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic Cod, fries, coleslaw, served with lemon and house made tartar sauce.
|Guinness Beef Stew
|$19.00
Guinness stewed beef, tomatoes, carrots, pearl onions, served over pappardelle pasta.
|Tenders
|$12.00
Hand dipped chicken tenders served with honey mustard.
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Dantanna's Classic Burger
|$16.00
|Peppered Salmon Filet
|$28.00
|Garlic Shrimp Fettuccine
|$26.00
More about Cuts Steakhouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cuts Steakhouse
60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Ribeye* 14-ounce
|$44.00
|Asparagus
|$8.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00