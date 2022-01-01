Atlanta steakhouses you'll love

Must-try steakhouses in Atlanta

La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.95
Seven Chicken wings with fries.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Grilled Steak Taco$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
More about La Costilla Grill
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House image

 

Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House

227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic Cod, fries, coleslaw, served with lemon and house made tartar sauce.
Guinness Beef Stew$19.00
Guinness stewed beef, tomatoes, carrots, pearl onions, served over pappardelle pasta.
Tenders$12.00
Hand dipped chicken tenders served with honey mustard.
More about Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dantanna's Classic Burger$16.00
Peppered Salmon Filet$28.00
Garlic Shrimp Fettuccine$26.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Cuts Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cuts Steakhouse

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (3426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye* 14-ounce$44.00
Asparagus$8.00
Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Cuts Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

STEAKS

Arnette's Chop Shop

2700 Apple Valley Road Northeast Suite 55, Brookhaven

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NYE Party Ticket$50.00
More about Arnette's Chop Shop

