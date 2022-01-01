Atlanta sushi restaurants you'll love

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Must-try sushi restaurants in Atlanta

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Devil's Breath$13.50
spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, topped with seared tuna, spicy aioli, garlic chips, spicy tobiko
California Roll$5.50
Rainbow Roll$11.95
More about Wagaya - Emory
Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyoza$10.00
6 deep fried or pan fried pork dumplings
King Kong Roll$16.00
inside: spicy salmon, scallion, and tempura flakes outside: avocado, spicy aioli, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
Miso Soup$3.50
miso soup with "wakame" seaweed, tofu, and scallions
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant
26 Thai Sushi & Bar image

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Massaman Curry (GF)$17.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, cashew, carrot
Panang Curry (GF)$17.00
Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil
Drunken Noodle (VG)$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, crispy basil, spicy basil sauce, peppercorn, oyster sauce
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
8ARM image

 

8ARM

710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coquito (QUART)$45.00
This Puerto Rican Christmas staple features Ron del Barrilito Gold Rum, Spiced Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Cinnamon and other spices for a tropical take on Egg Nog.
Gløgg (QUART)$35.00
This old Scandinavian drink is a mulled, full-bodied Red Wine, with rich & fruity Port, caraway-forward Akvavit, & a long list of spices, fruits, & nuts, including Cinnamon, Raisins, Citrus Peel, & Almonds.
Champagne Tarlant | NV Zéro, Brut Nature (Champagne, France)
More about 8ARM
Hippie Hibachi Vegan Grill image

 

Hippie Hibachi

1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
IMPOSSIBLE$18.00
Teriyaki impossible "beef" paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
VEGGIE (NO SHROOM)$14.00
Teriyaki veggies (zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli) topped with red cabbage, sesame seed, and chives, on top of fried rice with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
HIPPIE PLATE$20.00
Choose two teriyaki proteins or add extra of your favorite protein by choosing one, paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, fried rice, and garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
More about Hippie Hibachi
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Roll$6.50
Crunchy 14th$11.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
More about Nagomiya
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SUSHI ROLL COMBO$17.50
Your choice of one basic roll, and one signature roll
EMPEROR CHICKEN$13.50
Crispy chicken tossed in homemade spicy chili glazed
SAKE TO ME POKE$14.00
salmon, avocado, truffle ponzu, wonton crunch
More about Sukoshi
Poke Burri image

SUSHI • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Poke Burri

925 battery ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Tuna Bowl$14.00
More about Poke Burri
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rainbow Roll$11.95
Spicy Crunchy Shrimp$6.50
California Roll$5.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown
Consumer pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CRAB RANGOON$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
SPRING ROLL$7.00
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Sri Thai Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Atlanta

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Grits

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston