Atlanta sushi restaurants you'll love

More about Wagaya - Emory
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Devil's Breath
|$13.50
spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, topped with seared tuna, spicy aioli, garlic chips, spicy tobiko
|California Roll
|$5.50
|Rainbow Roll
|$11.95
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$10.00
6 deep fried or pan fried pork dumplings
|King Kong Roll
|$16.00
inside: spicy salmon, scallion, and tempura flakes outside: avocado, spicy aioli, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
miso soup with "wakame" seaweed, tofu, and scallions
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Massaman Curry (GF)
|$17.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, cashew, carrot
|Panang Curry (GF)
|$17.00
Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil
|Drunken Noodle (VG)
|$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, crispy basil, spicy basil sauce, peppercorn, oyster sauce
More about 8ARM
8ARM
710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Coquito (QUART)
|$45.00
This Puerto Rican Christmas staple features Ron del Barrilito Gold Rum, Spiced Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Cinnamon and other spices for a tropical take on Egg Nog.
|Gløgg (QUART)
|$35.00
This old Scandinavian drink is a mulled, full-bodied Red Wine, with rich & fruity Port, caraway-forward Akvavit, & a long list of spices, fruits, & nuts, including Cinnamon, Raisins, Citrus Peel, & Almonds.
|Champagne Tarlant | NV Zéro, Brut Nature (Champagne, France)
More about Hippie Hibachi
Hippie Hibachi
1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130, Atlanta
|Popular items
|IMPOSSIBLE
|$18.00
Teriyaki impossible "beef" paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
|VEGGIE (NO SHROOM)
|$14.00
Teriyaki veggies (zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli) topped with red cabbage, sesame seed, and chives, on top of fried rice with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
|HIPPIE PLATE
|$20.00
Choose two teriyaki proteins or add extra of your favorite protein by choosing one, paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, fried rice, and garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
More about Nagomiya
SUSHI
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Philly Roll
|$6.50
|Crunchy 14th
|$11.50
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.00
More about Sukoshi
Sukoshi
1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Popular items
|SUSHI ROLL COMBO
|$17.50
Your choice of one basic roll, and one signature roll
|EMPEROR CHICKEN
|$13.50
Crispy chicken tossed in homemade spicy chili glazed
|SAKE TO ME POKE
|$14.00
salmon, avocado, truffle ponzu, wonton crunch
More about Poke Burri
SUSHI • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Poke Burri
925 battery ave SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Fresh Tuna Bowl
|$14.00
More about Wagaya - Midtown
Wagaya - Midtown
339 14th St NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Rainbow Roll
|$11.95
|Spicy Crunchy Shrimp
|$6.50
|California Roll
|$5.50
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|Popular items
|CRAB RANGOON
|$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
|SPRING ROLL
|$7.00
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
|Sri Thai Roll
|$17.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.