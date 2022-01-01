Atlanta vegan restaurants you'll love

Must-try vegan restaurants in Atlanta

Plant Based Pizza

 

Plant Based Pizza

1130 Chattahoochee AVE NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Georgia Peach Pizza$20.00
Spicy Beyond Sausage, vegan mozzarella, roasted basil pizza sauce, roasted peaches, onions & jalapeños
Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza$22.00
Mild Beyond sausage, ground Beyond hamburger, seitan vegan bacon(currently out of bacon, more sausage and burger meat as replacement), vegan mozzarella cheese, roasted basil pizza sauce.
Hawaiian Pizza$20.00
BBQ Drizzle, vegan mozzarella cheese, pineapples, red onions, mild beyond sausage, roasted basil pizza sauce
More about Plant Based Pizza
Local Green Atlanta

 

Local Green Atlanta

800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cauliflower Philly "Rappers Delight"$14.99
Roasted cauliflower topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella and drizzled with our house-made “Liquid Gold” sauce served on a toasted french baguette roll. (Fries sold separately)
"Da Badu" Kale/quinoa wrap$11.99
Vegan. Spinach tortilla wrap filled with kale, quinoa blend, red onions, tomatoes, nutritional yeast, and locally sourced kale dressing. [ Add fresh Salmon or Tuna. Perfect with side of Locally owned Symphony chips]
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW$15.99
Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS
More about Local Green Atlanta
Local Green Atlanta

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Local Green Atlanta

19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Monsta Shrimp Burger$13.99
Pan seared jumbo shrimp, house-made slaw, sliced beefsteak tomato and sriracha mayo. (Fries sold Separately)
"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW$15.99
Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS
More about Local Green Atlanta
R Thomas Deluxe Grill

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$14.99
Fish Tacos$15.99
Sloppy Joe$14.99
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
Local Green Atlanta

 

Local Green Atlanta

276 Decatur St SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
"Dumbo" Mexican Street Corn$3.99
Vegetarian. Elote corn on the cob, vegan lime mayo, Grated Parmesan cheese and Mexican lime seasoning vegan mayo upon request.
"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich$11.99
Pulled bbq jack fruit, topped with our house-made vegan slaw, crispy fried onions on a toasted wheat bun.
More about Local Green Atlanta
Hippie Hibachi

 

Hippie Hibachi

1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
IMPOSSIBLE$18.00
Teriyaki impossible "beef" paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
VEGGIE (NO SHROOM)$14.00
Teriyaki veggies (zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli) topped with red cabbage, sesame seed, and chives, on top of fried rice with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
HIPPIE PLATE$20.00
Choose two teriyaki proteins or add extra of your favorite protein by choosing one, paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, fried rice, and garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
More about Hippie Hibachi
Feedel Bistro

SALADS

Feedel Bistro

3125 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "A", Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Sampler$14.00
Chefs Special Tibs Beef$18.50
Moms Gomen$18.50
More about Feedel Bistro
Slutty Vegan - Edgewood

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slutty Vegan - Edgewood

476 Edgewood Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1174 reviews)
Takeout
More about Slutty Vegan - Edgewood
Life Bistro

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Life Bistro

2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried portobello Bites$13.00
Your choice of Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, or Sweet & Spicy sauce over fried mushrooms
Lobstah’ Mac and Cheese$13.00
Creole Mac and cheese with “lobstah” made from konjac root topped with sweet potato bacon.
Rasta Rasta Pasta$22.00
Penne Rigate noodles, creamy jerk sauce, konjac shrimp, onions and bell peppers, garnished with habanero mango salsa. Gluten-free upon request.
More about Life Bistro
Dash & Chutney

 

Dash & Chutney

1235 chattahoochee ave Booth 9, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dash & Chutney

