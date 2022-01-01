Atlanta vegan restaurants you'll love
Must-try vegan restaurants in Atlanta
More about Plant Based Pizza
Plant Based Pizza
1130 Chattahoochee AVE NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Georgia Peach Pizza
|$20.00
Spicy Beyond Sausage, vegan mozzarella, roasted basil pizza sauce, roasted peaches, onions & jalapeños
|Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza
|$22.00
Mild Beyond sausage, ground Beyond hamburger, seitan vegan bacon(currently out of bacon, more sausage and burger meat as replacement), vegan mozzarella cheese, roasted basil pizza sauce.
|Hawaiian Pizza
|$20.00
BBQ Drizzle, vegan mozzarella cheese, pineapples, red onions, mild beyond sausage, roasted basil pizza sauce
More about Local Green Atlanta
Local Green Atlanta
800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Philly "Rappers Delight"
|$14.99
Roasted cauliflower topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella and drizzled with our house-made “Liquid Gold” sauce served on a toasted french baguette roll. (Fries sold separately)
|"Da Badu" Kale/quinoa wrap
|$11.99
Vegan. Spinach tortilla wrap filled with kale, quinoa blend, red onions, tomatoes, nutritional yeast, and locally sourced kale dressing. [ Add fresh Salmon or Tuna. Perfect with side of Locally owned Symphony chips]
|"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW
|$15.99
Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS
More about Local Green Atlanta
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Local Green Atlanta
19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Monsta Shrimp Burger
|$13.99
Pan seared jumbo shrimp, house-made slaw, sliced beefsteak tomato and sriracha mayo. (Fries sold Separately)
|"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
|"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW
|$15.99
Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
R Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$14.99
|Fish Tacos
|$15.99
|Sloppy Joe
|$14.99
More about Local Green Atlanta
Local Green Atlanta
276 Decatur St SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
|"Dumbo" Mexican Street Corn
|$3.99
Vegetarian. Elote corn on the cob, vegan lime mayo, Grated Parmesan cheese and Mexican lime seasoning vegan mayo upon request.
|"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich
|$11.99
Pulled bbq jack fruit, topped with our house-made vegan slaw, crispy fried onions on a toasted wheat bun.
More about Hippie Hibachi
Hippie Hibachi
1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130, Atlanta
|Popular items
|IMPOSSIBLE
|$18.00
Teriyaki impossible "beef" paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
|VEGGIE (NO SHROOM)
|$14.00
Teriyaki veggies (zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli) topped with red cabbage, sesame seed, and chives, on top of fried rice with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
|HIPPIE PLATE
|$20.00
Choose two teriyaki proteins or add extra of your favorite protein by choosing one, paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, fried rice, and garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.
More about Feedel Bistro
SALADS
Feedel Bistro
3125 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "A", Atlanta
|Popular items
|Vegan Sampler
|$14.00
|Chefs Special Tibs Beef
|$18.50
|Moms Gomen
|$18.50
More about Slutty Vegan - Edgewood
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slutty Vegan - Edgewood
476 Edgewood Ave, Atlanta
More about Life Bistro
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Fried portobello Bites
|$13.00
Your choice of Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, or Sweet & Spicy sauce over fried mushrooms
|Lobstah’ Mac and Cheese
|$13.00
Creole Mac and cheese with “lobstah” made from konjac root topped with sweet potato bacon.
|Rasta Rasta Pasta
|$22.00
Penne Rigate noodles, creamy jerk sauce, konjac shrimp, onions and bell peppers, garnished with habanero mango salsa. Gluten-free upon request.