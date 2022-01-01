Atlanta Vietnamese restaurants you'll love
Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
tofu, scallions and wake
|SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$18.00
topped with yellowtail, massage, cucumber, scallions, and sriracha
|SHRIMP TEMP ROLL
|$16.00
with light mayo, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce
Banh Mi Station
1 235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Shrimp Spring Roll
|$7.50
(2 per order)
Rice noodle, cucumber, lettuce and mint
(Peanut sauce on the side)
|Egg Roll
|$7.50
(2 per order)
Carrot, mushroom, jicama, taro,
glass noodles served with lettuce,
cucumber and with lime
chili sauce
|B6 Vegetarin Bánh Mì
|$10.50
Tofu, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños and cilantro
Juniper Cafe
2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Papaya Salad
|$9.00
A Refreshing Salad of Shaved Green Papaya, Persian Cucumber, Red Onions, Starfruit, Strawberries, Shredded Carrots & Daikon all tossed in our Housemade Nuac Cham Vinaigrette and Topped with Toasted Coconut, Candied Peanuts, and Fried Shallots
|Crispy Okra
|$9.00
Thinly Shaved Okra Fried to Crispy and Dressed with a Citrus Salt, Finished with Mint, Basil, Cilantro and Fried Jalapenos.
|Imperial Roll
|$11.00
Fried to a Crispy Brown we roll in Rice Paper a Savory Filling of Ground Pork & Shrimp, Garlic, Shallot, Ginger, Scallion, Shiitake & Wood Ear Mushrooms, Carrot, Daikon, and Mung Bean Noodles. Those are served with Bibb Lettuce, Housemade Pickles, Mint, Cilantro and Housemade Nuac Cham Dipping Sauce!