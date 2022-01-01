Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Atlanta Vietnamese restaurants you'll love

Atlanta restaurants
Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Atlanta

Flying Fish Sushi & Robata Grill image

 

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.00
tofu, scallions and wake
SPICY TUNA ROLL$18.00
topped with yellowtail, massage, cucumber, scallions, and sriracha
SHRIMP TEMP ROLL$16.00
with light mayo, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Banh Mi Station image

 

Banh Mi Station

1 ‪235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Spring Roll$7.50
(2 per order)
Rice noodle, cucumber, lettuce and mint
(Peanut sauce on the side)
Egg Roll$7.50
(2 per order)
Carrot, mushroom, jicama, taro,
glass noodles served with lettuce,
cucumber and with lime
chili sauce
B6 Vegetarin Bánh Mì$10.50
Tofu, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños and cilantro
More about Banh Mi Station
Juniper Cafe image

 

Juniper Cafe

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Papaya Salad$9.00
A Refreshing Salad of Shaved Green Papaya, Persian Cucumber, Red Onions, Starfruit, Strawberries, Shredded Carrots & Daikon all tossed in our Housemade Nuac Cham Vinaigrette and Topped with Toasted Coconut, Candied Peanuts, and Fried Shallots
Crispy Okra$9.00
Thinly Shaved Okra Fried to Crispy and Dressed with a Citrus Salt, Finished with Mint, Basil, Cilantro and Fried Jalapenos.
Imperial Roll$11.00
Fried to a Crispy Brown we roll in Rice Paper a Savory Filling of Ground Pork & Shrimp, Garlic, Shallot, Ginger, Scallion, Shiitake & Wood Ear Mushrooms, Carrot, Daikon, and Mung Bean Noodles. Those are served with Bibb Lettuce, Housemade Pickles, Mint, Cilantro and Housemade Nuac Cham Dipping Sauce!
More about Juniper Cafe

