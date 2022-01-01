Atlanta Vietnamese restaurants you'll love

Fried to a Crispy Brown we roll in Rice Paper a Savory Filling of Ground Pork & Shrimp, Garlic, Shallot, Ginger, Scallion, Shiitake & Wood Ear Mushrooms, Carrot, Daikon, and Mung Bean Noodles. Those are served with Bibb Lettuce, Housemade Pickles, Mint, Cilantro and Housemade Nuac Cham Dipping Sauce!

