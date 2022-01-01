Buckhead restaurants you'll love
Buckhead's top cuisines
Must-try Buckhead restaurants
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Cafe West
3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|OatBerry 4 PACK
|$9.95
|Chicken Caesar WRAP
|$11.95
|Earth Burger Pattie
|$8.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
|Southwest Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
|Asian Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
Yumbii - Brookwood
1927 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Rib-Eye Beef
|$4.50
Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
|Veggie
|$4.00
Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
|Side Of Chips
|$1.00
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
|Chicken & Waffle
|$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
|Pimento Omelet
|$16.50
Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5
Dancing Goats®
3167 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta
|Popular items
|Espresso Macchiato
|$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
|Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
|Cappuccino
|$3.55
Traditional 6oz. beverage
SALADS
Brack's Kitchen
3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Saturday In The Park
|$11.99
|Steak And Gravy
|$16.29
|Spaghetti & Turkey Meatball
|$13.49
Tacos & Tequilas
4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Southern Tacos
|$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
|Burrito Supreme
|$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip, rice & beans. Choice of verde sauce or burrito sauce
|Nachos Grandes
|$11.00
Mexi-beans, seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cilantro & sour cream.
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
|Vegetable Hand Pie
|$6.95
|Pecan Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
Juiceheads ATL
2591 Piedmont Rd NE #1110, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.50
Seasoned guacamole on crispy, fluffy toast.
Topped with homemade pico de gallo, hemp seeds, red pepper flakes, and our blueberry sriracha sauce.
|Mama's Favorite
Orange, Apple, Lemon, Pear
Taste: Refreshing, sweet, and tangy.
Value: Energy boost, mild detox, and an array of cancer-cell-fighting phytochemicals.
Hint: Tastes great with ginger.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
|Green Acres
Apple, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, Ginger
Taste: Sweet and slightly salty with a hint of greens.
Value: Settles and nudges digestion, improves skin, and reduces inflammation. Hint: Add extra apple if you prefer a sweeter taste.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
R Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$14.99
|Fish Tacos
|$15.99
|Sloppy Joe
|$14.99
Arden's Garden
5829 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Beet It Better*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger.
|Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*
|$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients: Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
|Immunity: Firecracker 2 oz
|$2.75
Ingredients: Ginger root, lemons, pineapple juice, cayenne pepper
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|No. 1 - Farm Burger
|$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
|No. 4 - The Chicken Burger
|$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Howell's Kitchen and Bar
1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
crispy, lemon creme fraiche, honey, bacon
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese -or- buttermilk ranch dressing
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
cold smoked, hand breaded, pomodoro sauce
Toast On Lenox
2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Banana's Foster French Toast
|$16.00
|Salmon Croquette
|$18.00
|Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles
|$18.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Door County Melt
|$12.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Cali Tuna Melt
|$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Vegan Hash
|$20.00
crispy potatoes, peppers and onions mixed with impossible meat vegan sausage patties and vegan chao cheese, topped with vegan scramble (no substitutions, please)
|Cultivate Chicken Biscuit
|$11.00
Huge serving of fried chicken, house pimento cheese, and house peach pepper jelly
|French Toast
|$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, blueberry basil compote
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden
3757 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chocolate Almond Bars
|$4.50
Ingredients: Almonds, Walnuts, Dates, Rolled Oats, Dark Chocolate, Coconut Palm Sugar, Espresso, Sea Salt.
|Supergreen*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
|Yoga*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta
|Popular items
|3 Tacos
|$10.49
Tacos served on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions.
|BBQ OINK
|$6.99
bbq sauce, haystack onions, bacon, cheddar cheese
|MOOOHHHH
|$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Dantanna's Classic Burger
|$16.00
|Peppered Salmon Filet
|$28.00
|Garlic Shrimp Fettuccine
|$26.00
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Wings
8 smoked and then fried up crispy wings. Served with carrots, your choice of sauce, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
|Meat Locker Burger
|$14.00
Double patty burger with grilled onion, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato served with fries
|Big Kahuna Mahi Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled Mahi, Cajun aioli, Lettuce, tomato, served with Fries
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Irby's Tavern
322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
|Caesar Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Biltong Bar
306 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Biltong
|$11.00
(South African Beef Jerky) natural air-dried cured beef
|Meat & Cheese Platter
|$28.00
chef's selection of 3 local cheeses, 2 sliced meats, biltong "beef jerky", apricot chutney, peri-peri mustard, peppadews, marinated olives, and toast
|Side Grilled Flatbread
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Louisiana Bistreaux
3312 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Fried Catfish
|$16.99
Lightly dusted in corn flour and fried.
|Shrimp Etouffee
|$19.99
Shrimp sauteed in our etouffee sauce with white rice.
|Tenderloin Filet Orleans
|$29.99
Three 4 oz tenderloin filets topped with crawfish and lump crabmeat in our seasoned butter, served with brabant potatoes.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
77 West Paces Ferry Rd., Atlanta