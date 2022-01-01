Buckhead restaurants you'll love

Go
Buckhead restaurants
Toast

Buckhead's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Buckhead restaurants

Cafe West image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Cafe West

3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OatBerry 4 PACK$9.95
Chicken Caesar WRAP$11.95
Earth Burger Pattie$8.95
More about Cafe West
Fresh to Order image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
Southwest Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
Asian Salad$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
More about Fresh to Order
Main pic

 

Yumbii - Brookwood

1927 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rib-Eye Beef$4.50
Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
Veggie$4.00
Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
Side Of Chips$1.00
More about Yumbii - Brookwood
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta image

 

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
Chicken & Waffle$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
Pimento Omelet$16.50
Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats®

3167 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Espresso Macchiato$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
Cappuccino$3.55
Traditional 6oz. beverage
More about Dancing Goats®
Brack's Kitchen image

SALADS

Brack's Kitchen

3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Saturday In The Park$11.99
Steak And Gravy$16.29
Spaghetti & Turkey Meatball$13.49
More about Brack's Kitchen
Tacos & Tequilas image

 

Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
Burrito Supreme$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip, rice & beans. Choice of verde sauce or burrito sauce
Nachos Grandes$11.00
Mexi-beans, seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cilantro & sour cream.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery image

 

Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery

2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
Vegetable Hand Pie$6.95
Pecan Cinnamon Roll$4.50
More about Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
Juiceheads ATL image

 

Juiceheads ATL

2591 Piedmont Rd NE #1110, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.50
Seasoned guacamole on crispy, fluffy toast.
Topped with homemade pico de gallo, hemp seeds, red pepper flakes, and our blueberry sriracha sauce.
Mama's Favorite
Orange, Apple, Lemon, Pear
Taste: Refreshing, sweet, and tangy.
Value: Energy boost, mild detox, and an array of cancer-cell-fighting phytochemicals.
Hint: Tastes great with ginger.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
Green Acres
Apple, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, Ginger
Taste: Sweet and slightly salty with a hint of greens.
Value: Settles and nudges digestion, improves skin, and reduces inflammation. Hint: Add extra apple if you prefer a sweeter taste.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
More about Juiceheads ATL
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$14.99
Fish Tacos$15.99
Sloppy Joe$14.99
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

5829 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beet It Better*$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 
Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
Immunity: Firecracker 2 oz$2.75
Ingredients: Ginger root, lemons, pineapple juice, cayenne pepper
More about Arden's Garden
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (6021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
More about Farm Burger
Howell's Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Howell's Kitchen and Bar

1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (873 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
crispy, lemon creme fraiche, honey, bacon
Chicken Wings$14.00
buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese -or- buttermilk ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
cold smoked, hand breaded, pomodoro sauce
More about Howell's Kitchen and Bar
Toast On Lenox image

 

Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana's Foster French Toast$16.00
Salmon Croquette$18.00
Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles$18.00
More about Toast On Lenox
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Door County Melt$12.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Cali Tuna Melt$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Cultivate Food + Coffee image

 

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Hash$20.00
crispy potatoes, peppers and onions mixed with impossible meat vegan sausage patties and vegan chao cheese, topped with vegan scramble (no substitutions, please)
Cultivate Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Huge serving of fried chicken, house pimento cheese, and house peach pepper jelly
French Toast$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, blueberry basil compote
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

3757 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.9 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Almond Bars$4.50
Ingredients: Almonds, Walnuts, Dates, Rolled Oats, Dark Chocolate, Coconut Palm Sugar, Espresso, Sea Salt.
Supergreen*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
More about Arden's Garden
Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead image

 

Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead

2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Tacos$10.49
Tacos served on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions.
BBQ OINK$6.99
bbq sauce, haystack onions, bacon, cheddar cheese
MOOOHHHH$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
More about Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dantanna's Classic Burger$16.00
Peppered Salmon Filet$28.00
Garlic Shrimp Fettuccine$26.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta image

 

SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta

195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings
8 smoked and then fried up crispy wings. Served with carrots, your choice of sauce, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Meat Locker Burger$14.00
Double patty burger with grilled onion, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato served with fries
Big Kahuna Mahi Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Mahi, Cajun aioli, Lettuce, tomato, served with Fries
More about SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
Irby's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Irby's Tavern

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Caesar Chicken Wrap$13.00
Quesadilla$10.00
More about Irby's Tavern
Biltong Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Biltong Bar

306 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Biltong$11.00
(South African Beef Jerky) natural air-dried cured beef
Meat & Cheese Platter$28.00
chef's selection of 3 local cheeses, 2 sliced meats, biltong "beef jerky", apricot chutney, peri-peri mustard, peppadews, marinated olives, and toast
Side Grilled Flatbread$5.00
More about Biltong Bar
Louisiana Bistreaux image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Louisiana Bistreaux

3312 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (853 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Catfish$16.99
Lightly dusted in corn flour and fried.
Shrimp Etouffee$19.99
Shrimp sauteed in our etouffee sauce with white rice.
Tenderloin Filet Orleans$29.99
Three 4 oz tenderloin filets topped with crawfish and lump crabmeat in our seasoned butter, served with brabant potatoes.
More about Louisiana Bistreaux
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

77 West Paces Ferry Rd., Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (941 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Cafe West image

 

Cafe West

-3792 Roswell Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cafe West
Big Sky Buckhead image

GRILL

Big Sky Buckhead

3201 Cains Hill Pl, atlanta

Avg 4.1 (903 reviews)
Takeout
More about Big Sky Buckhead
Whitehall Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Whitehall Tavern

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Whitehall Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Buckhead

French Toast

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Cookies

Nachos

Waffles

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Buckhead to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Little Five Points

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston