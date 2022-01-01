Buckhead American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Buckhead
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
|Chicken & Waffle
|$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
|Pimento Omelet
|$16.50
Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
R Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$14.99
|Fish Tacos
|$15.99
|Sloppy Joe
|$14.99
More about Farm Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|No. 1 - Farm Burger
|$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
|No. 4 - The Chicken Burger
|$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
More about Howell's Kitchen and Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Howell's Kitchen and Bar
1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
crispy, lemon creme fraiche, honey, bacon
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese -or- buttermilk ranch dressing
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
cold smoked, hand breaded, pomodoro sauce
More about Toast On Lenox
Toast On Lenox
2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Banana's Foster French Toast
|$16.00
|Salmon Croquette
|$18.00
|Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles
|$18.00
More about Irby's Tavern
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Irby's Tavern
322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
|Caesar Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
More about Biltong Bar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Biltong Bar
306 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Biltong
|$11.00
(South African Beef Jerky) natural air-dried cured beef
|Meat & Cheese Platter
|$28.00
chef's selection of 3 local cheeses, 2 sliced meats, biltong "beef jerky", apricot chutney, peri-peri mustard, peppadews, marinated olives, and toast
|Side Grilled Flatbread
|$5.00