Buckhead American restaurants you'll love

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta image

 

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
Chicken & Waffle$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
Pimento Omelet$16.50
Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$14.99
Fish Tacos$15.99
Sloppy Joe$14.99
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (6021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
More about Farm Burger
Howell's Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Howell's Kitchen and Bar

1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (873 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
crispy, lemon creme fraiche, honey, bacon
Chicken Wings$14.00
buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese -or- buttermilk ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
cold smoked, hand breaded, pomodoro sauce
More about Howell's Kitchen and Bar
Toast On Lenox image

 

Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana's Foster French Toast$16.00
Salmon Croquette$18.00
Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles$18.00
More about Toast On Lenox
Irby's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Irby's Tavern

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Caesar Chicken Wrap$13.00
Quesadilla$10.00
More about Irby's Tavern
Biltong Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Biltong Bar

306 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Biltong$11.00
(South African Beef Jerky) natural air-dried cured beef
Meat & Cheese Platter$28.00
chef's selection of 3 local cheeses, 2 sliced meats, biltong "beef jerky", apricot chutney, peri-peri mustard, peppadews, marinated olives, and toast
Side Grilled Flatbread$5.00
More about Biltong Bar
Big Sky Buckhead image

GRILL

Big Sky Buckhead

3201 Cains Hill Pl, atlanta

Avg 4.1 (903 reviews)
Takeout
More about Big Sky Buckhead
Whitehall Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Whitehall Tavern

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Whitehall Tavern

