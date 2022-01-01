Buckhead bars & lounges you'll love

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

Dantanna's Classic Burger$16.00
Peppered Salmon Filet$28.00
Garlic Shrimp Fettuccine$26.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Irby's Tavern

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (403 reviews)
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Caesar Chicken Wrap$13.00
Quesadilla$10.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Biltong Bar

306 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (373 reviews)
Biltong$11.00
(South African Beef Jerky) natural air-dried cured beef
Meat & Cheese Platter$28.00
chef's selection of 3 local cheeses, 2 sliced meats, biltong "beef jerky", apricot chutney, peri-peri mustard, peppadews, marinated olives, and toast
Side Grilled Flatbread$5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Whitehall Tavern

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
