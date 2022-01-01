Buckhead bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Buckhead
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Dantanna's Classic Burger
|$16.00
|Peppered Salmon Filet
|$28.00
|Garlic Shrimp Fettuccine
|$26.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Irby's Tavern
322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
|Caesar Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Biltong Bar
306 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Biltong
|$11.00
(South African Beef Jerky) natural air-dried cured beef
|Meat & Cheese Platter
|$28.00
chef's selection of 3 local cheeses, 2 sliced meats, biltong "beef jerky", apricot chutney, peri-peri mustard, peppadews, marinated olives, and toast
|Side Grilled Flatbread
|$5.00