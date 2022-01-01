Buckhead breakfast spots you'll love

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta image

 

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
Chicken & Waffle$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
Pimento Omelet$16.50
Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery image

 

Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery

2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
Vegetable Hand Pie$6.95
Pecan Cinnamon Roll$4.50
More about Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$14.99
Fish Tacos$15.99
Sloppy Joe$14.99
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
Toast On Lenox image

 

Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana's Foster French Toast$16.00
Salmon Croquette$18.00
Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles$18.00
More about Toast On Lenox
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Door County Melt$12.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Cali Tuna Melt$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Cultivate Food + Coffee image

 

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Hash$20.00
crispy potatoes, peppers and onions mixed with impossible meat vegan sausage patties and vegan chao cheese, topped with vegan scramble (no substitutions, please)
Cultivate Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Huge serving of fried chicken, house pimento cheese, and house peach pepper jelly
French Toast$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, blueberry basil compote
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee
Big Sky Buckhead image

GRILL

Big Sky Buckhead

3201 Cains Hill Pl, atlanta

Avg 4.1 (903 reviews)
Takeout
More about Big Sky Buckhead

