Buckhead breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Buckhead
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits
|Chicken & Waffle
|$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
|Pimento Omelet
|$16.50
Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
|Vegetable Hand Pie
|$6.95
|Pecan Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
R Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$14.99
|Fish Tacos
|$15.99
|Sloppy Joe
|$14.99
Toast On Lenox
2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Banana's Foster French Toast
|$16.00
|Salmon Croquette
|$18.00
|Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles
|$18.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Door County Melt
|$12.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Cali Tuna Melt
|$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Vegan Hash
|$20.00
crispy potatoes, peppers and onions mixed with impossible meat vegan sausage patties and vegan chao cheese, topped with vegan scramble (no substitutions, please)
|Cultivate Chicken Biscuit
|$11.00
Huge serving of fried chicken, house pimento cheese, and house peach pepper jelly
|French Toast
|$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, blueberry basil compote