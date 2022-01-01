Buckhead burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Buckhead

Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (6021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
More about Farm Burger
Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead image

 

Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead

2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Tacos$10.49
Tacos served on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions.
BBQ OINK$6.99
bbq sauce, haystack onions, bacon, cheddar cheese
MOOOHHHH$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
More about Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
Whitehall Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Whitehall Tavern

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Whitehall Tavern

