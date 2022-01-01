Buckhead cafés you'll love

Cafe West image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Cafe West

3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OatBerry 4 PACK$9.95
Chicken Caesar WRAP$11.95
Earth Burger Pattie$8.95
More about Cafe West
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats®

3167 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Espresso Macchiato$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
Cappuccino$3.55
Traditional 6oz. beverage
More about Dancing Goats®
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery image

 

Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery

2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
Vegetable Hand Pie$6.95
Pecan Cinnamon Roll$4.50
More about Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
Cultivate Food + Coffee image

 

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Hash$20.00
crispy potatoes, peppers and onions mixed with impossible meat vegan sausage patties and vegan chao cheese, topped with vegan scramble (no substitutions, please)
Cultivate Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Huge serving of fried chicken, house pimento cheese, and house peach pepper jelly
French Toast$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, blueberry basil compote
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee
