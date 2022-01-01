Buckhead cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Buckhead
More about Cafe West
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Cafe West
3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|OatBerry 4 PACK
|$9.95
|Chicken Caesar WRAP
|$11.95
|Earth Burger Pattie
|$8.95
More about Dancing Goats®
Dancing Goats®
3167 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta
|Popular items
|Espresso Macchiato
|$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
|Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
|Cappuccino
|$3.55
Traditional 6oz. beverage
More about Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.95
Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk
May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups
|Vegetable Hand Pie
|$6.95
|Pecan Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Vegan Hash
|$20.00
crispy potatoes, peppers and onions mixed with impossible meat vegan sausage patties and vegan chao cheese, topped with vegan scramble (no substitutions, please)
|Cultivate Chicken Biscuit
|$11.00
Huge serving of fried chicken, house pimento cheese, and house peach pepper jelly
|French Toast
|$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, blueberry basil compote