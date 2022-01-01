Buckhead juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Buckhead

Cafe West image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Cafe West

3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OatBerry 4 PACK$9.95
Chicken Caesar WRAP$11.95
Earth Burger Pattie$8.95
More about Cafe West
Juiceheads ATL image

 

Juiceheads ATL

2591 Piedmont Rd NE #1110, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.50
Seasoned guacamole on crispy, fluffy toast.
Topped with homemade pico de gallo, hemp seeds, red pepper flakes, and our blueberry sriracha sauce.
Mama's Favorite
Orange, Apple, Lemon, Pear
Taste: Refreshing, sweet, and tangy.
Value: Energy boost, mild detox, and an array of cancer-cell-fighting phytochemicals.
Hint: Tastes great with ginger.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
Green Acres
Apple, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, Ginger
Taste: Sweet and slightly salty with a hint of greens.
Value: Settles and nudges digestion, improves skin, and reduces inflammation. Hint: Add extra apple if you prefer a sweeter taste.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
More about Juiceheads ATL
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

5829 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beet It Better*$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 
Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
Immunity: Firecracker 2 oz$2.75
Ingredients: Ginger root, lemons, pineapple juice, cayenne pepper
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

3757 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.9 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Almond Bars$4.50
Ingredients: Almonds, Walnuts, Dates, Rolled Oats, Dark Chocolate, Coconut Palm Sugar, Espresso, Sea Salt.
Supergreen*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
More about Arden's Garden
Cafe West image

 

Cafe West

-3792 Roswell Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cafe West

