Buckhead juice & smoothie spots you'll love
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Cafe West
3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|OatBerry 4 PACK
|$9.95
|Chicken Caesar WRAP
|$11.95
|Earth Burger Pattie
|$8.95
Juiceheads ATL
2591 Piedmont Rd NE #1110, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.50
Seasoned guacamole on crispy, fluffy toast.
Topped with homemade pico de gallo, hemp seeds, red pepper flakes, and our blueberry sriracha sauce.
|Mama's Favorite
Orange, Apple, Lemon, Pear
Taste: Refreshing, sweet, and tangy.
Value: Energy boost, mild detox, and an array of cancer-cell-fighting phytochemicals.
Hint: Tastes great with ginger.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
|Green Acres
Apple, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, Ginger
Taste: Sweet and slightly salty with a hint of greens.
Value: Settles and nudges digestion, improves skin, and reduces inflammation. Hint: Add extra apple if you prefer a sweeter taste.
Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.
Arden's Garden
5829 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Beet It Better*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger.
|Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*
|$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients: Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
|Immunity: Firecracker 2 oz
|$2.75
Ingredients: Ginger root, lemons, pineapple juice, cayenne pepper
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden
3757 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chocolate Almond Bars
|$4.50
Ingredients: Almonds, Walnuts, Dates, Rolled Oats, Dark Chocolate, Coconut Palm Sugar, Espresso, Sea Salt.
|Supergreen*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
|Yoga*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons