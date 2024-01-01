Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Buckhead

Go
Buckhead restaurants
Toast

Buckhead restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf - Buckhead

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Egg Rolls$16.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf - Buckhead
Consumer pic

 

Industry Tavern

3280 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parm Roll.$13.00
chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, side of marinara
More about Industry Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Buckhead

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Cookies

Salmon

Tacos

Curry

Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Buckhead to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.3 (10 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Little Five Points

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (31 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston