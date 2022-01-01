Chicken tenders in Buckhead

Go
Buckhead restaurants
Toast

Buckhead restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Howell's Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Howell's Kitchen and Bar

1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (873 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
crispy, lemon creme fraiche, honey, bacon
Chicken Wings$14.00
buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese -or- buttermilk ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
cold smoked, hand breaded, pomodoro sauce
More about Howell's Kitchen and Bar
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta image

 

SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta

195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wings
8 smoked and then fried up crispy wings. Served with carrots, your choice of sauce, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Meat Locker Burger$14.00
Double patty burger with grilled onion, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato served with fries
Big Kahuna Mahi Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Mahi, Cajun aioli, Lettuce, tomato, served with Fries
More about SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Irby's Tavern

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
More about Irby's Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Buckhead

Grits

Pancakes

Cake

French Toast

Salmon

Cookies

Quesadillas

Burritos

Map

More near Buckhead to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Little Five Points

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston