Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Buckhead
/
Atlanta
/
Buckhead
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Buckhead restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SALADS
Brack's Kitchen
3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B, Atlanta
Avg 4.8
(465 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
More about Brack's Kitchen
Cafe at Pharr
3145 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.69
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Contains gluten and dairy and are made in a facility that may contain nuts.
More about Cafe at Pharr
Browse other tasty dishes in Buckhead
Teriyaki Chicken
Pudding
Cake
Nachos
Curry Chicken
Cookies
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Pasta
More near Buckhead to explore
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Old Fourth Ward
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Westside / Home Park
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Grant Park
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Inman Park
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Poncey-Highland
Avg 4.9
(6 restaurants)
Little Five Points
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Kirkwood
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Macon
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(418 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(196 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston