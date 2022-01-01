Club sandwiches in Buckhead
Buckhead restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Cafe at Pharr
3145 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
|Club Sandwich
|$11.99
tukey, ham, bacon, american, swiss with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on your choice of bread
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Whitehall Tavern
2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta
|CLUB SANDWICH
|$10.95
Cure 81 ham, smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, boston bibb lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and basil pesto aioli served as a double decker sandwich on texas toast.