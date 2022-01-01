Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Buckhead

Go
Buckhead restaurants
Toast

Buckhead restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

 

Cafe at Pharr

3145 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Club Sandwich$11.99
tukey, ham, bacon, american, swiss with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on your choice of bread
More about Cafe at Pharr
Whitehall Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Whitehall Tavern

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CLUB SANDWICH$10.95
Cure 81 ham, smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, boston bibb lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and basil pesto aioli served as a double decker sandwich on texas toast.
More about Whitehall Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Buckhead

Fried Pickles

Turkey Burgers

Home Fries

Burritos

Brisket

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Curry

Muffins

Map

More near Buckhead to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Little Five Points

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston