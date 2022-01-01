Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Buckhead

Buckhead restaurants
Buckhead restaurants that serve cobb salad

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Buckhead - Cluck and Mooh

2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
COBB SALAD$9.99
field greens, cucumber, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, fried egg, ranch dressing
More about Buckhead - Cluck and Mooh
Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Shrimp Cobb Salad$22.00
Sm Lobster Cobb Salad$17.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf

