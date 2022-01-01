Cobb salad in Buckhead
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Buckhead - Cluck and Mooh
2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta
|COBB SALAD
|$9.99
field greens, cucumber, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, fried egg, ranch dressing