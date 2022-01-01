Fried chicken sandwiches in Buckhead

New for the Season!

Our soon to be famous fried chicken on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our special house-made Rooster sauce. Served with Harbor potatoes and a side salad with our signature poppyseed dressing.

Available daily until sold out*

* We marinate a limited number of chicken breasts overnight to achieve the perfect flavor profile for our fried chicken. We may sell out – but if it’s gone today, it will be back tomorrow!

