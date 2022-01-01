Fried chicken sandwiches in Buckhead
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta - 4225 Roswell Road NE
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Biscuit Basket
|$12.00
Three buttermilk biscuits, house blueberry-basil jam, red pepper jelly and Banner butter, extra Banner butter +.35 and extra jam/jelly +.50/each, side of sawmill gravy +4
|Grit Bowl
|$12.00
Stone ground grits, garlic spinach, roasted tomatoes, topped with two eggs your way, sub pimento grits +1.5, add cheddar to your eggs or grits +1.5, add chicken or pork sausage +2
|Biscuit w/ Choice of Jam
|$4.50
Choose between house made blueberry-basil jam or red pepper jelly
Egg Harbor Cafe - Buckhead
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
New for the Season!
Our soon to be famous fried chicken on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our special house-made Rooster sauce. Served with Harbor potatoes and a side salad with our signature poppyseed dressing.
Available daily until sold out*
* We marinate a limited number of chicken breasts overnight to achieve the perfect flavor profile for our fried chicken. We may sell out – but if it’s gone today, it will be back tomorrow!