Lobsters in Buckhead
Buckhead restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Toast On Lenox
Toast On Lenox
2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta
|Lobster and Sweet Potato Praline Waffle
|$46.00
Sweet potato waffle with a pecan praline sauce, vanilla glaze. Lobster is fried in peanut oil.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Buckhead
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe - Buckhead
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese, and green onion scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.