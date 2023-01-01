Lobsters in Buckhead

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster and Sweet Potato Praline Waffle$46.00
Sweet potato waffle with a pecan praline sauce, vanilla glaze. Lobster is fried in peanut oil.
More about Toast On Lenox
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe - Buckhead

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese, and green onion scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Buckhead
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf - Buckhead

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Lobster Cobb Salad$17.00
LG Lobster Salad$33.00
Lobster Meat$20.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf - Buckhead

