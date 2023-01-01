Omelettes in Buckhead
R. Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|Sausage Queen Omelette
|$17.25
Veggie sausage, cheddar, red peppers and onions, and rosemary potatoes.
|Chicken King Omelette
|$18.73
Chicken, white cheddar, mushrooms and zucchini.
|BYO Omelette
|$9.00
Egg Harbor Cafe - Buckhead
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Bacado Omelette
|$11.00
Bacon and avocado folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream and green onion. Served with house-made salsa, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
|$0.00
Our special recipe Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, tomato, and green onion atop a cage-free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.