Pancakes in Buckhead
Buckhead restaurants that serve pancakes
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Short Stack of Pancakes
|$10.00
Two pancakes with maple syrup, and Banner butter
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Harbor Signature Pancakes
|$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).