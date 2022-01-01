Pancakes in Buckhead

Short Stack of Pancakes image

 

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Stack of Pancakes$10.00
Two pancakes with maple syrup, and Banner butter
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Harbor Signature Pancakes$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

