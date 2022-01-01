Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Item pic

 

PURE Taqueria - Brookhaven

3589 Durden Drive, Brookhaven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos al Pastor (2)$10.69
(GF) two marinated pork sauteed with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa - two tacos
Tacos al Pastor (3)$12.79
(GF) three marinated pork with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa
More about PURE Taqueria - Brookhaven
Banner pic

 

Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW

1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos Al Pastor$4.70
More about Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
TACO AL PASTOR image

TACOS

Muchacho - Reynoldstown

904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO AL PASTOR$5.00
Braised spiced pork shoulder and pineapple, topped with onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
More about Muchacho - Reynoldstown
Item pic

TACOS

Minero Atlanta

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco$5.50
Marinated & grilled pork, white onion, grilled pineapple, avocado puree, cilantro.
More about Minero Atlanta
Item pic

 

Pure Taqueria - Inman Park

300 N. Highland Ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos al Pastor (3)$12.79
(GF) three marinated pork with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa
Tacos al Pastor (2)$10.69
(GF) two marinated pork sauteed with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa - two tacos
More about Pure Taqueria - Inman Park

