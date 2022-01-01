Al pastor tacos in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
More about PURE Taqueria - Brookhaven
PURE Taqueria - Brookhaven
3589 Durden Drive, Brookhaven
|Tacos al Pastor (2)
|$10.69
(GF) two marinated pork sauteed with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa - two tacos
|Tacos al Pastor (3)
|$12.79
(GF) three marinated pork with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa
More about Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$4.70
More about Muchacho - Reynoldstown
TACOS
Muchacho - Reynoldstown
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|TACO AL PASTOR
|$5.00
Braised spiced pork shoulder and pineapple, topped with onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
More about Minero Atlanta
TACOS
Minero Atlanta
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Al Pastor Taco
|$5.50
Marinated & grilled pork, white onion, grilled pineapple, avocado puree, cilantro.
More about Pure Taqueria - Inman Park
Pure Taqueria - Inman Park
300 N. Highland Ave, Atlanta
|Tacos al Pastor (3)
|$12.79
(GF) three marinated pork with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa
|Tacos al Pastor (2)
|$10.69
(GF) two marinated pork sauteed with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa - two tacos