Artichoke pizza in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve artichoke pizza
More about Howell's Kitchen and Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Howell's Kitchen and Bar
1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|8" Spinach Artichoke Pizza
|$9.00
herb cream, house cheese blend, spinach, roasted artichoke, fresh mozzarella
|14" Spinach Artichoke Pizza
|$15.00
herb cream, house cheese blend, spinach, roasted artichoke, fresh mozzarella
More about Plant Based Pizza - Barnett
Plant Based Pizza - Barnett
730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A, ATLANTA
|Spinach & Artichoke Pizza
|$21.50
Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes & Artichokes.