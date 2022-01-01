Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve avocado salad

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Avocado Salad$8.50
More about Wagaya - Emory
8ba43ba7-018e-4cab-bf10-f845228e3f3b image

 

KARV Kitchen

5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CORN AVOCADO SALAD$11.95
Arcadian salad blend, tomato,
cucumber, roasted corn, sliced
avocado, kefalotyri cheese &
roasted Hungarian pepper
Choice of our homemade dressings:
Creamy Dill Vinaigrette, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or
Mama P’s Famous Greek Dressing
*Add your choice of
Chicken or Pork Souvla $2
More about KARV Kitchen
Consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Life Bistro

2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grape Tomato Avocado Salad$15.00
Heirloom tomatoes, avo, spring mix, fresh basil, house dressing crispy sweet potato bacon
More about Life Bistro
Lazy Betty image

 

Lazy Betty

1530 Dekalb Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato & Avocado Salad$28.00
Roasted Sweet Potato and Avocado Salad, Crispy Quinoa and Almonds, Lime Vinaigrette
More about Lazy Betty
Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofu & Avocado Salad$7.99
Sliced Soft Tofu & Avocado on a bed of spring mix. Served with your choice of Soy Wasabi or Sesame Dressing
More about Yebisuya
Item pic

 

Buckhead - Cluck and Mooh

2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
MANGO AVOCADO SALAD$8.99
field greens, avocado, mango, radish, goat cheese, chipotle dressing
More about Buckhead - Cluck and Mooh
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Salad$9.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Housemade Croutons, Pumpkin Seeds, Cotija Cheese, Avocado Dressing
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Tofu Salad$8.00
More about Nagomiya

