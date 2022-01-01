Avocado salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve avocado salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Tofu Avocado Salad
|$8.50
KARV Kitchen
5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee
|CORN AVOCADO SALAD
|$11.95
Arcadian salad blend, tomato,
cucumber, roasted corn, sliced
avocado, kefalotyri cheese &
roasted Hungarian pepper
Choice of our homemade dressings:
Creamy Dill Vinaigrette, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or
Mama P’s Famous Greek Dressing
*Add your choice of
Chicken or Pork Souvla $2
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Grape Tomato Avocado Salad
|$15.00
Heirloom tomatoes, avo, spring mix, fresh basil, house dressing crispy sweet potato bacon
Lazy Betty
1530 Dekalb Ave NE, Atlanta
|Sweet Potato & Avocado Salad
|$28.00
Roasted Sweet Potato and Avocado Salad, Crispy Quinoa and Almonds, Lime Vinaigrette
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Tofu & Avocado Salad
|$7.99
Sliced Soft Tofu & Avocado on a bed of spring mix. Served with your choice of Soy Wasabi or Sesame Dressing
Buckhead - Cluck and Mooh
2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta
|MANGO AVOCADO SALAD
|$8.99
field greens, avocado, mango, radish, goat cheese, chipotle dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Avocado Salad
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Housemade Croutons, Pumpkin Seeds, Cotija Cheese, Avocado Dressing