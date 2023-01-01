Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Bella Deli - 1175 Peachtree St NE

1175 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

Avocado Toast Sandwich$12.00
Choice of Bagel, Avocado, Bacon, Sprouts, Tomato, Egg, Everything Seasoning
More about Bella Deli - 1175 Peachtree St NE
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe At Pharr - Westside

1465 Chattahoochee Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (156 reviews)
Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich$11.99
Boar's Head smoked turkey, bacon and avocado on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
More about Cafe At Pharr - Westside

