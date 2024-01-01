Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baja fish tacos in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Item pic

 

Chicheria

202 Chattahoochee Row, Suite C,, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos + Rice and Beans$15.00
mahi mahi, cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo
More about Chicheria
Banner pic

 

Wild Heaven Beer - West End

1010 White St SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Special - Baja Fish Taco$6.00
Masa battered Mahi-mahi topped with lime-marinated cabbage, arbol hot sauce, huitlacoche mayo, and avocado on your choice of tortilla. **CONTAINS PEANUTS**
More about Wild Heaven Beer - West End
Item pic

TACOS

Muchacho Reynoldstown

904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO BAJA FISH$7.50
flour tortilla, crispy tecate batter, fresh cabbage slaw, crema
More about Muchacho Reynoldstown

