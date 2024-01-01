Baja fish tacos in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
More about Chicheria
Chicheria
202 Chattahoochee Row, Suite C,, Atlanta
|Baja Fish Tacos + Rice and Beans
|$15.00
mahi mahi, cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo
More about Wild Heaven Beer - West End
Wild Heaven Beer - West End
1010 White St SW, Atlanta
|Special - Baja Fish Taco
|$6.00
Masa battered Mahi-mahi topped with lime-marinated cabbage, arbol hot sauce, huitlacoche mayo, and avocado on your choice of tortilla. **CONTAINS PEANUTS**