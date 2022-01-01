Barbacoas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Rreal Tacos - Midtown
TACOS
Rreal Tacos - Midtown
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|Beef Barbacoa
|$4.50
Locally sourced, grass fed beef. Cooked for 12 hours and pulled.
|Birria Barbacoa
|$5.50
Birria Style Barbacoa with melted cheese and corn tortilla. Consome Dip sold separately.
More about El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA
El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Beef Barbacoa Rice & Bean Bowl
|$15.00
Mexican rice and black beans topped with our slow cooked beef barbacoa, EBP naked slaw, radishes, herbs, and bandarita sauces.
|Beef Barbacoa Burrito
|$14.00
Beef shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 12'' Flower tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
|Beef Barbacoa Tacos
|$10.00
Order of 3 Beef barbacoa Street-style tacos, served with onions, cilantro, spicy tomatillo salsa.
More about RReal Tacos- West Midtown
RReal Tacos- West Midtown
1000 Northside Dr NW STE 600, Atlanta
|Beef Barbacoa
|$4.50
Locally sourced, grass fed beef. Cooked for 12 hours and pulled.
|Birria Barbacoa
|$5.50
Birria Style Barbacoa with melted cheese and corn tortilla. Consome Dip sold separately.
More about Muchacho - Reynoldstown
TACOS
Muchacho - Reynoldstown
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|TACO BARBACOA
|$5.00
Tender beef short rib slow-braised in a mild Adobo sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
More about Pure Taqueria - Inman Park
Pure Taqueria - Inman Park
300 N. Highland Ave, Atlanta
|Tacos de Barbacoa (3)
|$13.99
|Tacos de Barbacoa (2)
|$10.49