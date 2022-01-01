Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

TACOS

Rreal Tacos - Midtown

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Barbacoa$4.50
Locally sourced, grass fed beef. Cooked for 12 hours and pulled.
Birria Barbacoa$5.50
Birria Style Barbacoa with melted cheese and corn tortilla. Consome Dip sold separately.
More about Rreal Tacos - Midtown
Item pic

 

El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Barbacoa Rice & Bean Bowl$15.00
Mexican rice and black beans topped with our slow cooked beef barbacoa, EBP naked slaw, radishes, herbs, and bandarita sauces.
Beef Barbacoa Burrito$14.00
Beef shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 12'' Flower tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
Beef Barbacoa Tacos$10.00
Order of 3 Beef barbacoa Street-style tacos, served with onions, cilantro, spicy tomatillo salsa.
More about El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA
Item pic

 

RReal Tacos- West Midtown

1000 Northside Dr NW STE 600, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Barbacoa$4.50
Locally sourced, grass fed beef. Cooked for 12 hours and pulled.
Birria Barbacoa$5.50
Birria Style Barbacoa with melted cheese and corn tortilla. Consome Dip sold separately.
More about RReal Tacos- West Midtown
TACO BARBACOA image

TACOS

Muchacho - Reynoldstown

904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO BARBACOA$5.00
Tender beef short rib slow-braised in a mild Adobo sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
More about Muchacho - Reynoldstown
Pure Taqueria image

 

Pure Taqueria - Inman Park

300 N. Highland Ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos de Barbacoa (3)$13.99
Tacos de Barbacoa (2)$10.49
More about Pure Taqueria - Inman Park
Item pic

 

RReal Tacos - Chamblee

5070 peachtree industrial blvd, chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Barbacoa$4.50
Locally sourced, grass fed beef. Cooked for 12 hours and pulled.
Birria Barbacoa$5.50
Birria Style Barbacoa with melted cheese and corn tortilla. Consome Dip sold separately.
More about RReal Tacos - Chamblee

