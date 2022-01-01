Beef curry in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve beef curry
TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta
|PANANG CURRY BEEF
|$14.00
Medium spicy curry with stewed beef, sweet bell peppers, and basil
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Beef Curry
|$17.50
|Beef Curry Udon
|$14.95
Chai Peking
2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta
|Curry Beef
Beef sautéed with green and red pepper, carrots, and yellow onion in a sauce featuring the flavors of curry powder and crushed red pepper