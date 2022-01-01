Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef curry in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve beef curry

PANANG CURRY BEEF image

 

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
PANANG CURRY BEEF$14.00
Medium spicy curry with stewed beef, sweet bell peppers, and basil
More about TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Curry$17.50
Beef Curry Udon$14.95
More about Wagaya - Emory
Item pic

 

Chai Peking

2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Beef
Beef sautéed with green and red pepper, carrots, and yellow onion in a sauce featuring the flavors of curry powder and crushed red pepper
More about Chai Peking
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Curry Udon$16.00
More about Nagomiya
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Curry Udon$14.95
More about Wagaya - Midtown

