Beef noodles in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve beef noodles

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (13860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Dried Beef Noodles$15.40
Warm noodles tossed with hot chili peppers, chopped peanuts, spicy ground beef, robust minced garlic, fresh seasonal vegetable, and fresh cilantro. Contains peanuts. Spice level 3.
More about Gu's Dumplings
Tum Pok Pok

5000 Buford Hwy, chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Noodle Soup$14.00
Beef noodle soup is a noodle soup made of stewed or braised beef, beef broth, vegetables and noodles. It exists in various forms throughout East and Southeast Asia.
More about Tum Pok Pok
District III

7140 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Beef Noodle$15.00
Rare beef, brisket and pork sausage
More about District III
Anh's Kitchen

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Beef Noodle$15.00
Rare beef, brisket and pork sausage
More about Anh's Kitchen
NOODLES

Gu's Kitchen

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Dried Beef Noodles$15.40
Warm noodles tossed with hot chili peppers, chopped peanuts, spicy ground beef, robust minced garlic, fresh seasonal vegetable, and fresh cilantro. Contains peanuts. Spice level 3.
More about Gu's Kitchen

