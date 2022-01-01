Beef noodles in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|Spicy Dried Beef Noodles
|$15.40
Warm noodles tossed with hot chili peppers, chopped peanuts, spicy ground beef, robust minced garlic, fresh seasonal vegetable, and fresh cilantro. Contains peanuts. Spice level 3.
Tum Pok Pok
5000 Buford Hwy, chamblee
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Beef noodle soup is a noodle soup made of stewed or braised beef, beef broth, vegetables and noodles. It exists in various forms throughout East and Southeast Asia.
District III
7140 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta
|Spicy Beef Noodle
|$15.00
Rare beef, brisket and pork sausage
Anh's Kitchen
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta
