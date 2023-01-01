Beef short ribs in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve beef short ribs
More about La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Beef Short Ribs (14oz)
|$29.95
Beef short ribs on the grill. Comes with salchicha Norteña, grilled onions, chile toreado, charro beans,guacamole, and handmade tortillas on the side
More about The Original Big Daddy's Dish
The Original Big Daddy's Dish
5595 Old National Highway, College Park
|Beef Short Ribs Dinner
|$26.99