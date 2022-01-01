Brisket in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve brisket
More about The Brass Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Pig & The Pearl
The Pig & The Pearl
1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta
|Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
16 Hour Sliced Brisket On Brioche Bun, House B+B Pickles, Fries
|Brisket & Spare Rib Combo Plate
|$28.00
Comes with 2 sides & Texas Toast!
|HALF LB BRISKET
|$14.00
Wood: Cherry & Oak
*Gluten Free
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Brisket Montaditos
|$14.00
Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese
More about Banh Mi Station
Banh Mi Station
1 235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|B1 Brisket Banh Mi
|$12.50
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta
|Brisket
|$18.00
8 oz brisket served with two (2) sides
More about Wild Heaven Beer - West End
Wild Heaven Beer - West End
1010 White St SW, Atlanta
|6pc Wings
|$9.00
6 Piece Wings with a choice of our house made flavors: Add fries/house made chips for $2 or sweet potato fries for $2.50
|Black Bean Patty Melt
|$8.00
Seared house made black bean patty, tomato, pepper jack cheese topped with green onions on an aged sourdough loaf.
|A Good Trip
|$8.00
Fried house-grown “Maltcap” oyster mushrooms, garlic herb paste, cucumber salsa, and sweet & spicy mayo on a vegan salt & pepper yeast bun.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Pulled Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
Corn tortillas filled with our hand pulled chicken, and topped with Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro, then rolled and baked and then topped with house-made tomatillo and red sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
|Taco Choice
All tacos are served on flour tortillas but can be served on corn by notice. Also, all tacos contain dairy products so make sure to specify any preferences or allergies.
|Taquitos Dorados
|$11.00
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.
More about Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ
3699 Main St., College Park
|Fried Shrimp Plate
|$14.99
(8 Jumbo shrimp)
|Half Chicken Plate
|$14.49
This smoked half chicken includes the dark and white meat.
|Dino Beef Rib
|$52.99
Sometimes called "Dino-Ribs", our beef ribs are the meatiest beef ribs in Atlanta! This is the "Filet Mignon" of ribs! We rub the ribs with our special blend of seasonings and then slow-cook them over post oak wood with tender loving care. Served with 1 sides.
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Sweet Auburn BBQ
656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls
|$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
More about Big Kahuna
Big Kahuna
303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta
|Santa Barbara Brisket Taco (3)
|$17.50
Grilled Beef Brisket, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeno Ranch
|Brisket Malibu Burrito Bowl
|$16.50
Brisket, Kahuna Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Salsa Roja