Brisket in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Sliced Brisket Sandwich image

 

The Pig & The Pearl

1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$14.00
16 Hour Sliced Brisket On Brioche Bun, House B+B Pickles, Fries
Brisket & Spare Rib Combo Plate$28.00
Comes with 2 sides & Texas Toast!
HALF LB BRISKET$14.00
Wood: Cherry & Oak
*Gluten Free
More about The Pig & The Pearl
Brisket Montaditos image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Montaditos$14.00
Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Banh Mi Station image

 

Banh Mi Station

1 ‪235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
B1 Brisket Banh Mi$12.50
More about Banh Mi Station
78329d64-94db-47d5-85b3-14c823aeb0e8 image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket$18.00
8 oz brisket served with two (2) sides
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
Wild Heaven Beer - West End image

 

Wild Heaven Beer - West End

1010 White St SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6pc Wings$9.00
6 Piece Wings with a choice of our house made flavors: Add fries/house made chips for $2 or sweet potato fries for $2.50
Black Bean Patty Melt$8.00
Seared house made black bean patty, tomato, pepper jack cheese topped with green onions on an aged sourdough loaf.
A Good Trip$8.00
Fried house-grown “Maltcap” oyster mushrooms, garlic herb paste, cucumber salsa, and sweet & spicy mayo on a vegan salt & pepper yeast bun.
More about Wild Heaven Beer - West End
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
Corn tortillas filled with our hand pulled chicken, and topped with Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro, then rolled and baked and then topped with house-made tomatillo and red sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
Taco Choice
All tacos are served on flour tortillas but can be served on corn by notice. Also, all tacos contain dairy products so make sure to specify any preferences or allergies.
Taquitos Dorados$11.00
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ image

 

Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ

3699 Main St., College Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Plate$14.99
(8 Jumbo shrimp)
Half Chicken Plate$14.49
This smoked half chicken includes the dark and white meat.
Dino Beef Rib$52.99
Sometimes called "Dino-Ribs", our beef ribs are the meatiest beef ribs in Atlanta! This is the "Filet Mignon" of ribs! We rub the ribs with our special blend of seasonings and then slow-cook them over post oak wood with tender loving care. Served with 1 sides.
More about Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
Big kahuna image

 

Big Kahuna

303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Barbara Brisket Taco (3)$17.50
Grilled Beef Brisket, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeno Ranch
Brisket Malibu Burrito Bowl$16.50
Brisket, Kahuna Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Salsa Roja
More about Big Kahuna

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Cinnamon Rolls

Greek Salad

Calamari

Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Spaghetti

Banana Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston