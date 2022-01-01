Buffalo chicken wraps in Atlanta

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
grilled or cripsy fried chicken breast, jack and cheddar, tomato, shredded lettuce, ranch, flour tortilla
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
Hudson Grille - Midtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
20 Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Fried Pickles$7.95
pickle chips, avocado ranch
10 Wings$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points image

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Burger$11.95
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Turkey Avocado Panini$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
Philly Cheesesteak$11.95
onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic mayo, amoroso roll
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

