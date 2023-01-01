Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

Pielands

1021 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings 10 pc$13.00
Ten (10) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in traditional tangy buffalo sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Buffalo Wings 6 pc.$9.00
Six (6) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in traditional tangy buffalo sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Pielands
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL

LadyBird -

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Buffalo Wings$30.00
Smoked chicken wings tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, with a side of celery and carrots. Dip in your choice of sauce—buttermilk ranch or blue cheese.
More about LadyBird -
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf - Buckhead

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$12.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf - Buckhead
Restaurant banner

 

D Cafe and Catering - 1550 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd

1550 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$12.50
More about D Cafe and Catering - 1550 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd
Item pic

 

Industry Tavern

3280 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings.$16.00
eight jumbo wings served medium or hot, with blue cheese or buttermilk ranch
More about Industry Tavern

