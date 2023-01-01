Buffalo wings in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Pielands
Pielands
1021 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta
|Buffalo Wings 10 pc
|$13.00
Ten (10) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in traditional tangy buffalo sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
|Buffalo Wings 6 pc.
|$9.00
Six (6) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in traditional tangy buffalo sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about LadyBird -
BBQ • GRILL
LadyBird -
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta
|Smoked Buffalo Wings
|$30.00
Smoked chicken wings tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, with a side of celery and carrots. Dip in your choice of sauce—buttermilk ranch or blue cheese.
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf - Buckhead
Dantanna's Surf & Turf - Buckhead
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
More about D Cafe and Catering - 1550 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd
D Cafe and Catering - 1550 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd
1550 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.50