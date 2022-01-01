Burritos in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve burritos

Rreal Tacos image

TACOS

Rreal Tacos

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Carnitas$4.00
Slow cooked, Shredded
Al Pastor$4.00
Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
More about Rreal Tacos
Tacos & Tequilas image

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
Empanadas (3)$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
Combo$9.99
Any 2 items with Mexican rice and beans.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wings$12.95
Seven Chicken wings with fries.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Grilled Steak Taco$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
More about La Costilla Grill
Main pic

 

Yumbii - Brookwood

1927 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$11.00
More about Yumbii - Brookwood
The Little Farmhouse Cafe image

 

The Little Farmhouse Cafe

3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
More about The Little Farmhouse Cafe
Inman Perk Coffee image

 

Inman Perk Coffee

240 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
More about Inman Perk Coffee
Tacos & Tequilas image

 

Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southern Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
Burrito Supreme$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip, rice & beans. Choice of verde sauce or burrito sauce
Nachos Grandes$11.00
Mexi-beans, seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cilantro & sour cream.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
No Mas! Cantina image

SALADS

No Mas! Cantina

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Papas Locas$11.00
Rosemary potatoes, pico de gallo, cheese; topped with 2 eggs & sour cream
Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)$15.00
Wild Alaskan Pollock, jicama coleslaw, creamy chipotle sauce, fresh flour tortillas, refried beans and Mexican rice.
Burrito Grande$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, Mexican rice, queso, your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
More about No Mas! Cantina
Tofu Burrito image

 

El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Burrito$10.25
Smoked tofu served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with toasted pumpkin seeds and our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
Beef Barbacoa Burrito$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
More about El Burro Pollo
Muchacho image

TACOS

Muchacho

904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$16.00
carne asada, fries, cheese, pico, sour cream
More about Muchacho
Burrito Plate image

FRENCH FRIES

Takorea

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.5 (1453 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Plate$12.00
Overstuffed Burrito with Kimchi Fried Rice, salad, and your favorite protein, choice of a side of fries, chips&queso, rice, beans or 50/50 rice and beans
More about Takorea
Minero image

TACOS

Minero

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Burrito$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
Chicken Burrito$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
Guacamole$12.00
Vegan.
More about Minero
Big kahuna image

 

Big Kahuna

303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Malibu Burrito Bowl$16.50
Brisket, Kahuna Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Salsa Roja
Chicken Malibu Burrito Bowl$16.50
Shredded Chicken, Kahuna Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Salsa Roja
More about Big Kahuna

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Rice

Fish And Chips

Pad Thai

Prime Rib Sandwiches

Dumplings

Short Ribs

Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston