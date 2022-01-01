Burritos in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve burritos
TACOS
Rreal Tacos
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|Pork Carnitas
|$4.00
Slow cooked, Shredded
|Al Pastor
|$4.00
Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Southern Tacos
|$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
|Empanadas (3)
|$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
|Combo
|$9.99
Any 2 items with Mexican rice and beans.
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Chicken Wings
|$12.95
Seven Chicken wings with fries.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
The Little Farmhouse Cafe
3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309, Atlanta
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Inman Perk Coffee
240 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Tacos & Tequilas
4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Southern Tacos
|$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
|Burrito Supreme
|$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip, rice & beans. Choice of verde sauce or burrito sauce
|Nachos Grandes
|$11.00
Mexi-beans, seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cilantro & sour cream.
SALADS
No Mas! Cantina
180 Walker St SW, Atlanta
|Papas Locas
|$11.00
Rosemary potatoes, pico de gallo, cheese; topped with 2 eggs & sour cream
|Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)
|$15.00
Wild Alaskan Pollock, jicama coleslaw, creamy chipotle sauce, fresh flour tortillas, refried beans and Mexican rice.
|Burrito Grande
|$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, Mexican rice, queso, your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
El Burro Pollo
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Tofu Burrito
|$10.25
Smoked tofu served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with toasted pumpkin seeds and our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
|Beef Barbacoa Burrito
|$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
TACOS
Muchacho
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$16.00
carne asada, fries, cheese, pico, sour cream
FRENCH FRIES
Takorea
4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Burrito Plate
|$12.00
Overstuffed Burrito with Kimchi Fried Rice, salad, and your favorite protein, choice of a side of fries, chips&queso, rice, beans or 50/50 rice and beans
TACOS
Minero
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Steak Burrito
|$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
|Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Vegan.
Big Kahuna
303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta
|Brisket Malibu Burrito Bowl
|$16.50
Brisket, Kahuna Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Salsa Roja
|Chicken Malibu Burrito Bowl
|$16.50
Shredded Chicken, Kahuna Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Salsa Roja